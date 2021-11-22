VizConnect Inc. Files with OTC Pink Markets and Announces New Direction

VizConnect Inc. emerges from dormancy to partner with high potential, high growth companies

VizConnect Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VizConnect Inc. (VIZC - OTC), is announcing a new business model to take positions in privately held companies in order to add shareholder value over time. Management believes this new model if successfully implemented, will allow VizConnect to build a portfolio of various businesses and technologies in emerging markets that are looking for alternative means of investment capital to grow their businesses.

“Many smaller, very successful companies that have great potential for growth consider the public markets out of reach, or too difficult to access,” said VizConnect CEO Paul Cooleen, adding, “By partnering with the right types of companies, we are opening up a new door for them to unlock a portion of their intrinsic value to grow their companies much faster.”

VizConnect intends to provide news releases in the coming weeks and months as it executes its new business plan and expects to begin quarterly conference calls. “While we have been dormant for quite some time, we appreciate the patience of our shareholders as we pivot into a new direction,” said Mr. Cooleen, adding, “we’re very excited about the future of the company.”

Vizconnect (VIZC-OTC) specializes in helping companies with first-class business development consulting. The Company’s portfolio of services, which includes real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. The Company’s experienced team is driven to help customers increase value; maximize existing capabilities; improve shareholder performance and profitability; increase cost efficiency, and simplify business strategy.