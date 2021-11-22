$ 27.89 Billion growth expected in E-Liquid and E-Juice Market | 19.2% CAGR growth by 2027
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description
The ""Global E-Liquid and E-Juice market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global E-Liquid and E-Juice market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.
The global e-liquid and e-juice market is projected to reach US$ 27.89 Bn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
Moreover, rising cases of lung cancer, owing to tobacco smoking is leading to increasing demand for e-cigarette devices. According to American Cancer Society, around 222,500 new lung cancer cases were reported in the U.S. in 2015, of which 116,990 were men and 105,510 were women.
Major Key players in this Market:
Black Note, Breazy, Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC, eLiquid Factory, Halo, Henley, Highbrow Vapor, Mig Vapor LLC, Mt Baker Vapor, Strix Elixirs, Vape Dudes, VaporFi, Inc, Virgin Vapor, VistaVapors, Inc., VMR Products LLC, and ZampleBox, LLC.
Segmental Analysis
Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the E-Liquid and E-Juice market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.
Regional Analysis
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.
Key Takeaways of the Market:
Among product type, refillable segment held dominant position in the global e-liquid and e-juice market in 2018. Key players are adopting various business strategies such as product development and new product launches, in order to strengthen their foothold in the global e-liquid and e-juice market. For instance, in 2017, Innokin launched Endura T20 Kit for e-liquid in the market. It is simple and flexible to use.
Among regions, North America accounted for the revenue share of 37.8% in the global e-liquid and e-juice market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising number of lung cancer cases, owing to tobacco smoking is increasing demand for e-cigarette devices, which is in turn driving growth of the market in North America.
According to American Cancer Society, around 228,150 new lung cancer cases were reported in the U.S. in 2019, of which 116,440 were men and 111,710 were women. Increasing incidence of lung cancer cases due to tobacco smoking is inadvertently fueling demand for e-cigarette devices and thus, fueling growth of global e-liquid and e-juice market. The U.S. and Canada are major growth engines in North America.
Major players operating in the global e-liquid and e-juice market include, Black Note Vape Inc., Fontem Ventures B.V, Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC, e-Liquid Factory, E-liquid Brands LLC, Mig Vapor LLC, Vape Dudes, KAIs Virgin Vapor, ZampleBox LLC, and VaporFi Inc.
