Wilson's Disease Treatment Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period
Wilson's Disease Treatment Market
This is owing to increasing awareness towards Wilson’s disease.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wilson’s disease treatment market was valued at US$ 392.0 million in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2017-2025). This is owing to increasing awareness towards Wilson’s disease. Furthermore, rampant increase in incidence rate of Wilson’s disease is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
Key companies are focused on drug innovation, in order to expand market presence in Asia Pacific due to rising healthcare expenditure. For instance, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. announced the support regarding Wilson’s disease by providing US$ 100,000 fund for patient awareness and research into the treatment of Wilson’s disease. Whereas, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. Inc. also sells its medication for Wilson’s disease under the Valeant coverage plus policy that assists customers to identify the best cost saving options. Furthermore, small manufacturers are launching tablets for Wilson’s disease under the licensed agreement with big manufacturers for example, Noblepharma Co., Ltd. Launched Nobelzin tablets under the licensed agreement with TEVA Pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, manufacturers are also involved in R&D for novel drugs and vaccine. For instance in 2016, Merck & Co., Inc. invested US$6.8 Bn on research and development.
Wilson’s disease can cause due to inherited autosomal recessive mutation and in an autosomal recessive disease the child has to inherit the gene mutation from both parents, which increases the likelihood for the disease as the chance of inheriting autosomal recessive mutations from parent with gene mutation is one in four or 25%. Furthermore, both men and women develop Wilson’s disease at equal rate and symptoms for Wilson’s disease appear between ages 5 to 35. Furthermore, rising population is expected to boost the global Wilson’s disease treatment market growth over the forecast period. Various medications such as D-Penicillamine, trientine, zinc, tetrathiomolybdate can be used for treatment of Wilson’s disease. Furthermore, adoption of healthy diet and nutrition with medications can accelerate treatment of the Wilson’s disease. Moreover, liver transplantation can be conducted as a part of treatment if other treatments are not effective, as liver transplantation is necessary if cirrhosis leads to liver failure or acute liver failure.
Key Takeaways
The Asia Pacific Wilson’s disease treatment market is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period in terms of value
Among treatment types, medication segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing adoption of D-penicillamine, owing to its wide availability and high efficacy
The global Wilson’s disease treatment market is characterized by market expansion in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe could generate higher market revenue due to increase in population
Some of the major companies offering Wilson’s disease treatments are Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Wilson therapeutics, tsumura & Co., Merck & Co., VHB Life Science Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
