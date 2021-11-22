Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $1,239 Million, Highest CAGR till 2025
The ever-increasing incidence of medical conditions associated with infertility faced by both males & females is set to propel the demand for hCG over the years
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, & Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment,Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025. The report offers detailed insights on the top investment pockets, market size & share, driving forces & opportunities, strategic developments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market garnered $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.
Surge in adoption of hCG in pain management & weight loss and increase in incidence of infertility-related issues drive the growth of the market. However, warnings and cautions issued by the USFDA regarding the side-effects of hCG therapy would restrain the market growth. Conversely, the implementation of recombinant technology would create new pathways for the market players in future.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Cigna, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lee BioSolutions Inc., Sanzyme, Scripps Laboratories, and Lupin AB.
The other players operating in the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market include Kamiya Biomedical Company, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., Cipla Limited, Biocare Medical, LLC, MyBioSource, Zydus Cadila, and Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
😷 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Female infertility treatment segment to remain dominant by 2025
The female infertility treatment segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025, owing to increase in infertility-related issues such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 👇
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.2. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 2017
3.3. Top player positioning, 2017
3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Technological advancements in laboratory equipment
3.5.1.2. Rise in private and public healthcare investments
3.5.1.3. Favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment
3.5.1.4. Surge in research related to life science and biotechnology
