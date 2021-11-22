Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Driven by Growing Prevalence of Rare Diseases- Industry Growth, CAGR
A glucose-monitoring device is a special type of meter that allows taking the blood glucose level at specified intervalsSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
A glucose-monitoring device is a special type of meter that allows taking the blood glucose level at specified intervals, such as every five minutes, every morning. They also measure the insulin levels and users can see how users are progressing with the diabetes treatment by reading an LED screen that shows the percentage of the insulin-level users have below normal. Some of these meters are manual and require users to prick the finger every five minutes or write a small number on a strip and then read it every five minutes. Many diabetics find this too inconvenient because it takes time out of their day to prick their fingers every five minutes, and if they are busy or sleeping, they don't always remember to do it. But there are now new meters available that are less intrusive and more accurate than the old ones.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the Latin America continuous glucose monitoring device market include Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., Senseonics, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott, and Medtronic Plc.
Key Market Drivers:
Increasing diabetes cases in the Latin America region is expected to enhance the growth of the Latin America continuous glucose monitoring device market. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2018, around 29.6 million individuals in Latin America were suffering from diabetes. Blood glucose monitoring is simply the application of a glucose meter to the skin for monitoring the blood's concentration of sugar. Especially important in diabetic management, a blood glucose monitor is commonly done by puncturing the patient's skin with a needle to draw blood and then using the blood obtained to a chemically inert disposable 'testing strip' to determine the concentration of sugar in the bloodstream. The blood glucose meter is connected to a computerized system via a data logger that receives the results of the test in text format. Most glucose meters today come with an insulin prescription feeder that automatically provides daily injections of insulin when the glucose level in the blood is too low. However, it is important to note that an over-the-counter product generally does not incorporate an insulin feeder. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to propel the growth of the Latin America continuous glucose monitoring device market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic had a very significant effect on people suffering from diabetes, and in some cases, after getting cured of the infection, several individuals got diagnosed with diabetes. This augmented the growth of the Latin America continuous glucose monitoring device market.
Key Takeaways:
The size of the Latin America continuous glucose monitoring device market was assessed to increase at a CAGR of 15.9%, owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region. For instance, according to ScienceDirect, around 12 million people in Brazil are diagnosed with diabetes.
Increasing prevalence of key market players in the region is expected to boost the growth of the Latin America continuous glucose monitoring device market. For instance, in February 2019 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. signed an agreement with Roche Diabetes Care for expanding the distribution of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, in 17 regions such as Latin American regions.
