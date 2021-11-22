Laboratory Information Systems Market Promising Growth Factors, Leading Players, Business Insights, Advance Technology
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview
A laboratory information management system (LIS) is a computer-based software application with various functions that support the operations of an advanced laboratory. It enables users to capture and manage all the data that are critical for the analysis of data relevant to the functions of the organization. This computer application plays an important role in the efficient management of data pertaining to clinical trials as well as in the conduct of scientific research. Such applications also facilitate the exchange of information between various departments and units within the organization, in the medical field, for instance. The information system can also help reduce data duplication that may have otherwise led to data loss.
Competitive Landscape
Major companies contributing to the global laboratory information systems market include Medical Information Technology, Orchard Software, McKesson, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., CompuGroup Medical, Cerner Corp., LabWare, Evident, Roper Technologies Inc., SCC Soft Computer, and Epic Systems Corporation.
Drivers
Increasing demand for advanced lab automation solutions across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and healthcare IT sectors amidst growing occurrences of various diseases is expected to augment growth of the laboratory information systems market throughout the forecast period.
Coupled with this, growing popularity of cloud-based LIS for healthcare record management of patients is expected to further cushion growth of the laboratory information systems market during the forecast period.
The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle
The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has been a boon for the global laboratory information systems market. These systems witnessed widespread adoption across the healthcare sector for identifying and maintaining medical records of COVID-infected patients. In addition to this, increasing involvement of governments in promoting the use of these systems is broadening the scope for the market.
Key Takeaways
The laboratory information systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of advanced solutions in the healthcare sector. For instance, in June 2021, the State of New South Wales, Australia, invested around AU$ 141 million (US$ 106 million) in a single EMR (electronic medical record) system to improve patient experience and promote digitalization in the state.
In the cluster of regions, the North American region is at the pole position in the global laboratory information systems on the heels of increasing penetration of clinical laboratories and early adoption of EHRs (electronic health records).
Bubbling under the top spot, the Asia Pacific region is another investment hotspot for the global laboratory information systems market on account of growing healthcare expenditure combined with a large patient pool.
