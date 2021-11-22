Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,659 in the last 365 days.

Laboratory Information Systems Market Promising Growth Factors, Leading Players, Business Insights, Advance Technology

Laboratory Information Systems Market

A laboratory information management system (LIS) is a computer-based software application with various functions

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

A laboratory information management system (LIS) is a computer-based software application with various functions that support the operations of an advanced laboratory. It enables users to capture and manage all the data that are critical for the analysis of data relevant to the functions of the organization. This computer application plays an important role in the efficient management of data pertaining to clinical trials as well as in the conduct of scientific research. Such applications also facilitate the exchange of information between various departments and units within the organization, in the medical field, for instance. The information system can also help reduce data duplication that may have otherwise led to data loss.

Request PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/58

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global laboratory information systems market include Medical Information Technology, Orchard Software, McKesson, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., CompuGroup Medical, Cerner Corp., LabWare, Evident, Roper Technologies Inc., SCC Soft Computer, and Epic Systems Corporation.

Drivers

Increasing demand for advanced lab automation solutions across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and healthcare IT sectors amidst growing occurrences of various diseases is expected to augment growth of the laboratory information systems market throughout the forecast period.

Coupled with this, growing popularity of cloud-based LIS for healthcare record management of patients is expected to further cushion growth of the laboratory information systems market during the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/58

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has been a boon for the global laboratory information systems market. These systems witnessed widespread adoption across the healthcare sector for identifying and maintaining medical records of COVID-infected patients. In addition to this, increasing involvement of governments in promoting the use of these systems is broadening the scope for the market.

Key Takeaways

The laboratory information systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of advanced solutions in the healthcare sector. For instance, in June 2021, the State of New South Wales, Australia, invested around AU$ 141 million (US$ 106 million) in a single EMR (electronic medical record) system to improve patient experience and promote digitalization in the state.

In the cluster of regions, the North American region is at the pole position in the global laboratory information systems on the heels of increasing penetration of clinical laboratories and early adoption of EHRs (electronic health records).

Bubbling under the top spot, the Asia Pacific region is another investment hotspot for the global laboratory information systems market on account of growing healthcare expenditure combined with a large patient pool.

Get Sample Report with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/58

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027
11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Laboratory Information Systems Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Laboratory Information Systems Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Laboratory Information Systems (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Global Laboratory Information Systems (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Global Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Laboratory Information Systems Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)
Chapter 5 North America Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 6 East Asia Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Europe Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 8 South Asia Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Middle East Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Africa Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Oceania Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 13 South America Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laboratory Information Systems Business
Chapter 15 Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Forecast (2021-2027)
Chapter 16 Conclusions
Research Methodology
Continued....

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837

Raj Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Laboratory Information Systems Market Promising Growth Factors, Leading Players, Business Insights, Advance Technology

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.