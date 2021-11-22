Small Arms Market Growth, Industrial Development, Regional Analysis, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Small Arms Market Size – USD 8.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for weapons from defense sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market

The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Increasing incidence or robberies, burglaries, and bank heists, as well as kidnapping attempts in various developed and developing countries are some other key factors resulting in rising need for personal weapons for self-defense and safety purposes.

We Have Recent Updates of Small Arms Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/225

Global Small Arms Market: Competitive Outlook

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner. Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the Small Arms market, the report estimates the CAGR for the market during the projected timeframe.

Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

The findings of the report explain various aspects of the market, such as market status, developmental prospects, key regional segments, renowned market players, product offerings, end-use industries.

To get a discount on the Global Small Arms Market report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/225

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased defense budget, purchase of advanced weapons for combat operations, and high number of shooting ranges in countries in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players such as General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Smith & Wesson will continue to support growth of the North America small arms market going ahead.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Small Arms market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Small Arms industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Revolver

Pistol

Shotgun

Rifles

Machine Gun

Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

9 mm

56 mm

62 mm

7 mm

5 mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guided

Unguided

Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Defense

Military

Law Enforcement

Civil & Commercial

Hunting

Sporting

Self-defense

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global Small Arms market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Small Arms market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/225

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report or to receive a customized copy of it. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.