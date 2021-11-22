Location of Things Market Insight, Forecast, Outlook & Analysis by Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

The commercialization of location-based services increasing use of location-based applications across various verticals, evolution of IoT, and adoption of cloud

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoT has prominent potential in the market and is expected to grow in near future due to spurge in usage of location-based services. LoT helps to pin-point the location, which can be used to navigate, optimize routes, reduce theft by tacking & alerts, and increase in the customer engagement by sending push notification if they are in the vicinity.

However, security and privacy is a noteworthy concern regarding LoT solutions.

The market for LoT is segmented based on location type, application, industry vertical, and geography. In terms of location type, it is divided into indoor and outdoor locations. Based on application it is classified into mapping & navigation, location-based customer engagement & advertising platform, location-based social media motoring, IoT asset management, and IoT location intelligence.

As per industry vertical, it is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance, aerospace & defense, healthcare, public sector, IT & telecom, retail, transportation & logistics, and others. By geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits of Location of Things Market Study:

• This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends in the dynamic global market of LoT.

• The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 20162023, which helps recognize the appealing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the current practices for the better investment decisions.

• Key market players within the LoT market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of global cloud LoT.

• Extensive analysis of the LoT market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

