Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services Market to rise at CAGR of 11.1% through 2027 | SGS SA, Mistras Group and more

Wind turbine blade inspection services market witnessing strong growth in North America Region” — Coherent Market Insights

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The "Global Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services Market was valued at US$ 16.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to increase to US$ 38.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period (2018–2025)

Wind turbine blade inspection is a service that involves the first analysis of wind turbine blade condition, incorporating life expectancy, vibration, wear resistance, and possible downsize. It is used to identify any deterioration of the blades due to various reasons. To get the best results in such inspection, the service providers must be certified by National Wind Technology Association (NWTA). In addition to this, the inspector also checks the level of efficiency and performance levels.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1718

Major Key players in this Market:

Intertek Group Plc, SGS SA, Cenergy International Services, L.L.C., UL International Gmbh, Mistras Group, James Fisher and Sons plc, Global Wind Service, Force Technology, Vestas, and Siemens Wind Power GmbH & Co.KG

Key Market Drivers:

The growing installation of wind turbines is driving growth of the wind turbine blade inspection services market. According to the Center for Sustainable Systems, more than 59,900 utility-scale wind turbines are installed in the U.S., with a cumulative capacity of 107.4 GW. U.S. wind capacity increased by 166% between 2010 and 2020, a 10% average annual increase.

The rising popularity of inspection services for extending the life span of the existing wind turbine is augmenting growth of the market. This service helps to protect the structure from harsh weather conditions and extend the life of the wind turbine. The market is also expected to gain growth on the account of growing demand for renewable sources of energy around the globe.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Services market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Key Takeaways:

The wind turbine blade inspection services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, due to the growing demand for renewable sources of energy. According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, renewables made up 17.1 percent of electricity generation in 2018, with hydro, wind, and biomass making up the majority. That’s expected to rise to 24 percent by 2030.

North America is expected to witness significant growth on the account of high demand for electricity from wind energy in the region. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, total annual U.S. electricity generation from wind energy increased from about 6 billion kilowatthours (kWh) in 2000 to about 338 billion kWh in 2020. In 2020, wind turbines were the source of about 8.4% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1718