New Born Screening Market to Surpass $2,838.4 Million, At 10.5% CAGR by 2028 | Says Coherent Market Insigths

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary purpose of newborn screening nowadays is to identify potentially hazardous or fatal conditions in newborn babies, as early as feasible, prior to the baby displaying any signs or indications of an illness or disease. In the past, this screening was done manually by pediatricians or doctors. Newborn screening programs were introduced in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. to make newborn screening safer and more convenient for parents. One of the goals of the newborn screening programs is to prevent morbidity and mortality rates from infant diseases. In many countries, medical care for neonates has become routine. However, certain chronic disorders are usually not diagnosed or treated in the infant years. Many of these disorders may lead to life-threatening complications in the infant years and thus, the need for newborn screening.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2192

Growing prevalence of newborn disorders is expected to drive growth of the global newborn screening market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 3% of newborn babies have birth defects or one in 33 babies across the U.S. annually. According to the same source, such birth defects lead to around 20% of all infant deaths. These birth defects include brain and spine defects, eye defects, heart defects, mouth/face defects, etc. Newborn screening and help to diagnose any serious condition at the earliest, so that proper treatment can be started.

However, a lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies across the world and false positive and false negative results are expected to restrain growth of the global newborn screening market growth over the forecast period.

The global newborn screening market witnessed a moderate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the outbreak of the pandemic in China, many countries shut down their borders and suspended international travel temporarily. Strict nationwide lockdown policies were implemented across various countries, which slowed down economic activities. However, the adoption of newborn screening increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Newly born babies were screened for potential risk of the novel coronavirus, especially if the mother had been the patient.

Buy This Complete Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2192

Key Takeaways

• The global newborn screening market is expected to witness significant growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies.

• Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global newborn screening market over the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of congenital disorders and enforced testing across the U.S.

• Key companies involved in the global newborn testing market are AB Sciex, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Inc. Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. Trivitron Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Demant A/S.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product:

Instruments

Assay Kits and Reagents

By Test Type:

Dry Blood Spot Test

Cardiac test

Hearing Test

Urine Test

Others

By Application:

Phenylketonuria

Critical Congenital Cardiac Disease

Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Hearing Disability

Sickle Cell Disease

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Maternity and Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Need Customize Report? Please Visit @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2192

Related Report :

HIV Diagnostics Market



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702