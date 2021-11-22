Postoperative Pain Management Market Driven by Growing Business Outlook & Technology

Postoperative Pain Management Market

Postoperative Pain Management aims to minimize patient pain, facilitate early movement, minimize secondary or long-term pain

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Postoperative Pain Management aims to minimize patient pain, facilitate early movement, minimize secondary or long-term pain, and avoid severe pain developing into long-term chronic pain. Physiotherapy plays a key role in pain management after surgery. Physical therapy assists patients to return to daily activities without pain as well as improving function. Physiotherapists are well trained in manual techniques of physiotherapy, manual techniques for exercise, alternative treatments, and pain management in general. They offer routine and complementary therapy, acute and chronic pain management, and stress management. While many patients have good postoperative pain control at the time of surgery, some may require additional treatments to relieve pain or control symptoms.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global postoperative pain management market include Pfizer Inc., DURECT Corporation, Bayer AG, A.P. Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, and BTG International Ltd.

Drivers

Mounting incidences of post-surgery traumas and pain combined with the rising demand for pain-reducing drugs are expected to augment growth of the postoperative pain management market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing cases of joint pain among senescent population are expected to supplement growth of the postoperative pain management market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global postoperative pain management market’s business fell off a cliff in the second quarter of 2020 due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the spread of the virus, overall surgical procedures witnessed a significant drop across the healthcare sector. Besides, increasing incidences of joint pain in COVID-19 patients have created some new opportunities for market participants.

Key Takeaways

The postoperative pain management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period on the heels of increasing volume of surgical procedures and growing demand for post-surgery management solutions. For instance, in October 2020, a study published in The Lancet revealed that about 15% of COVID-19 patients suffered from joint pain.

In the geographic overview, the North American region is a treasure island for the global postoperative pain management market in the view of a large number of surgical procedures carried out every year (particularly U.S.) coupled with a well-established healthcare sector.

In parallel, the Asia Pacific region is another hot favorite for the global postoperative pain management market on account of improving healthcare facilities and increasing volume of surgeries.

