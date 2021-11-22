Eyewear Market to Reach US$ 461.6 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0%

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyewear consists of various accessories and items worn above or below the eyes, generally for adornment or fashion, as well as to increase or improve visual acuity. Caps, bands, and other headgear are examples. They come in a variety of colours, styles, and materials. If you want to look stylish and fashionable at a nightclub or at a trendy urban fashion boutique, for example, you'll find that wacky, unusual, and eye-catching designs are the most appropriate eyewear for you.

Prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses, and safety glasses were all created with one goal in mind: to provide the best possible protection against eye injuries and damage. When it comes to selecting the appropriate eyeglasses, there are numerous options. Bifocals, trifocals, progressives, and just about any other design you can think of are just a few examples.

Market Dynamics

Over the projected period, the approval and launch of new products are expected to drive the global eyeglasses market forward. CooperVision's MiSight 1 day contact lens, for example, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2019 to delay the progression of myopia in children aged 8 to 12. Furthermore, the growing senior population is likely to increase contact lens demand. According to the United States Census Bureau, the elderly population in the United States is predicted to reach 77 million by 2034.

Players in the global eyewear industry can expect lucrative growth possibilities as the prevalence of eye illnesses rises. According to forecasts from the National Eye Institute, the number of persons in the United States with cataracts will reach 50 million by 2050. Furthermore, rising awareness of the need of vision care is projected to help the market develop. For example, the Essilor Vision Foundation's Vote for Vision campaign in February 2020 encouraged people to have an eye test in 2020.

Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in global eyewear market include, Luxottica Group SpA, Essilor International S.A, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation (Life Care), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Fielmann AG., Safilo Group Spa, Marcolin S.p.A., De Rigo S.p.A.

Major players in the global eyewear market are focused on launching various services to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2020, Johnson & Johnson Vision released resources to enhance the contact lens experience in terms of comfort, safety and accessibility.

