Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Tastes Success with Growth in Healthcare Industry with 4.12% CAGR by 2026

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market

The growth in ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market is due to surge in prevalence of cataract and glaucoma across the globe.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market by Product Type (Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic, and Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic), Application (Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market by Product Type (Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic, and Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic), Application (Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Corneal Transplant and Vitreoretinal Surgery), and End User (Hospital, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of cataract & glaucoma across the world, rise in the number of government initiatives to control visual impairment, and a surge in the number of ophthalmic surgeries drive the growth in the market. On the other hand, unavailability of advanced eye surgery devices & ophthalmic clinics hinders the growth. Contrarily, untapped potential of the emerging economies would create new opportunities in the industry.

Based on product, the cohesive ophthalmic viscoelastic segment held the major share, contributing more than two-thirds of the total share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the wide array of benefits offered in cataract surgery such as creation & maintenance of space in the anterior segment of the eye and implantation & reduction of the deleterious vector. The research also analyzes the dispersive ophthalmic viscoelastic segment.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Altacor

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Bohus Biotech Ab

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

Cima Technology Inc

Eyekon Medical Inc.

Haohai Biological Technology

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

Rumex International Corporation

😷 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market growth.

