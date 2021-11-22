Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021- Trends, Industry Growth by Size, Demand and Regional Forecast up to 2028

Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Market Overview:

Drug discovery and development is an extremely complex procedure, which requires the generation of large amounts of sensitive data and information. To deal with this kind of problem, computer systems analysts have developed many sophisticated techniques, which can help the discovery and developmental processes. These techniques allow the systems to simultaneously gather data from multiple sources, process it in an accurate and organized way, extract key information, and present it to the users in a useful format. Until recently, this was largely an unmet challenge, especially for smaller laboratories and research organizations.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players involved in the global market are Albany Molecular Research, GVK Biosciences, Certara, Infosys, Jubilant Biosys, DiscoverX, ChemAxon, Novo Informatics, Charles River Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Selvita.

Key Market Drivers:

A growing number of clinical trials is driving growth of the drug discovery informatics market. For instance, in May 2021, the German biotechnology company Evotec announced a phase 1 clinical trial on a new anticancer molecule. The candidate was created in partnership with Exscientia, a company based in Oxford, UK, that applies artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to small-molecule drug discovery.

Key industry players are adopting partnerships with the IT providers to enhance their access to the tools and databases for clinical drug discovery is expected to foster growth of the market. In September 2021, Janssen Research & Development and ConcertAI partnered to use real-world data and AI for oncology applications involving multiple cancer types. The two companies’ teams will work closely together with ConcertAI providing data, technology, and clinical data scientists.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

During Covid-19 there was a high demand for Drug discovery informatics for treating infected patients. For this key players have adopted strategic partnership. For instance, in June 2020, Repurpose. AI announced a collaboration with Scripps Research to leverage its ActivPred AI Drug Discovery Platform to discover drug candidates to treat Covid-19. The market of drug discovery informatics witnessed positive growth during pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The drug discovery informatics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of key player to launch innovative product. For instance, in July 2021, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. (CDD), provider of the web-based drug discovery informatics platform CDD Vault, announces the launch of a new data offering named BioHarmony. BioHarmony provides semantically curated live feeds of drug data from diverse sources.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to high prevalence of chronic disease such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, and diabetes mellitus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States.

