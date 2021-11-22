Colored PU Foams Market worth US$ 29,854.9 Million by 2027- CMI

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colored PU Foam Market is on the cusp of achieving a lucrative opportunity with the collaboration of Puma and 2K to promote the former’s footwear edition in NBA 2K21 video game

BASF SE, a German chemical firm, teamed up with RWE AG, a German electricity-generating company, in May 2021 to create an offshore wind farm to help with carbon-dioxide mitigation.

Spray foam, often known as coloured PU or polyurethane, is utilised as an insulating material in a variety of industries, most notably transportation and storage. Because of their physical features such as excellent thermal conductivity, high strength, minimal moisture absorption, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation, rigid coloured polyurethane (also known as foams) is widely used in a variety of industrial applications. The majority of rigidly treated foams are made with solids and liquids in compression moulding operations using typical CNC machines. Although most of the foam components in rigid or colored polyurethane products are manufactured using solid molds, some manufacturers utilize techniques such as direct injection molding, vacuum injection molding, thermoforming, and brazing to build parts and products that are more flexible and stronger than their solid counterparts.

Key companies covered as a part of this study BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Rogers Corporation, The Dow Chemical, Carpenter Company, Stepan Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Huntsman Corporation, Recticel SA, and INOAC Corporation

Increased innovation in the home appliances, car, footwear, and manufacturing industries is expected to support the coloured PU foam market's growth. Puma teamed up with 2K Sports, a video game publishing firm, in June 2021 to promote the release of the latest version of its Court Rider Sneakers for NBA 2K21. Furthermore, the acquisition of materials with favourable properties in the vehicle industry expands the market for coloured PU foam.

Increased construction expenditure in Asia Pacific is also expected to boost coloured PU foam market growth. Similarly, due to rising demand for coloured PU foam from the packaging and vehicle industries, the North American area is expected to be tremendously profitable for the coloured PU foam market.

Another application for polyurethane is in the automotive and transportation industries, where it is often used in flooring, footwear, packaging, cabinetry, interiors, and other areas that encounter wear and tear. The flexibility of rigid PU Foam makes it ideal for packaging solutions that are both durable and long-lasting.

However, mounting prices of foam-making compounds such as Toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) are plummeting the scope of the colored PU foam market. Likewise, newer environment protection regulations imposed by several countries in response to the increasing volume of non-degradable synthetic materials in the eco-system are limiting the growth aspects of this market.

