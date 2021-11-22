Acrylic Resins Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 15.98 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increasing number of smart city projects in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acrylic resins market size reached USD 15.98 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Spurt in construction activities globally as well as a rising need for eco-friendly formulations are some of the key factors driving steady global acrylic resins market revenue growth. In addition, increasing number of smart city projects in developing countries is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

The report also offers an analysis of the product portfolio of the market, growth trends, developments and advancements, and competitive landscape. It also calculates the rate of market concentration in certain regions of the industry and for prominent players of the market. The report strives to offer beneficial strategic recommendations to the readers to help them achieve their business goals and objectives. Moreover, a thorough regional analysis of the Acrylic Resins industry offers a comprehensive understanding of the spread of the Acrylic Resins industry along with the growth rate of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Acrylates segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Acrylates chemistry is widely used in the paints and coatings industry. Such resins are made up of alkyl acrylates and methacrylates homo and copolymers, which are sometimes blended with other thermoplastic compounds. These are primarily used as main binders in coatings, with applications in the construction and automotive sectors.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to increasing construction activities as well as rising disposable income and favorable home loan schemes in countries in the region.

Some major companies in the market report include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

In February 2021, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. purchased a 50.0% stake in AMI Automation, based in Monterrey, Mexico. AMI Automation offers fully integrated automation and control solutions to various industrial businesses. Showa Denko has a 5-year option to purchase the remaining 50.0% of AMI.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting

Form Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solvent Based

Water Based

Chemistry Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Methacrylate

Acrylate

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

DIY coatings

Elastomers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Consumer goods

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Acrylic Resins market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Acrylic Resins Market:

The global Acrylic Resins market report zeroes in on the overall competitive scope of this industry vertical.

The study provides detailed product information, alongside their specifications and prime applications.

The study entails various pricing models and profit returns accrued, outlined by the key contenders across the market.

The report enlists a wide array of strategic initiatives, for example, recent business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and technological upgradation.

The inference of the report comprises an exhaustive study of the key players of the market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Acrylic Resins Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Acrylic Resins Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising construction activities around the world



4.2.2.2. Increasing need for ecologically friendly formulations



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for acrylic resins from various industries



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for thermoplastics



4.2.3. Market restrains analysis



4.2.3.1. Health concerns related to acrylic resins



4.2.3.2. Stringent government regulations



4.2.3.3. High procurement costs



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

