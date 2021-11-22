Silicone Market Size, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 15.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends– Increasing involvement of government regulatory bodies in value chain

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicone market size reached USD 15.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the key factors driving steady global silicone market revenue growth are increasing development of antimicrobial silicone elastomers and increasing use of silicone in various industries. Silicone's increasing use in fabrics, paper, leather wrapping, labels, and airbags is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of key market players including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. are among others in countries in the region.

The global Silicone market research report is an investigative study that offers a bird-eye view to offer a holistic understanding of the market scenario. The report is formulated by authentic information and industry-wide data that offers a forecast estimation of the growth of the market. The study offers a comprehensive examination of the global Silicone market, including analysis of the market segmentation, product types, applications, value chain analysis, regional bifurcation, and other key elements. The study covers essential information about the market during the forecast period along with several key statistical numbers for the Global Silicone Market.

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Silchem Inc., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

The report also sheds light on the assessment of the key segments of the market by an extensive analysis of the prominent regional markets in the Global Silicone Market. The all-inclusive report offers a thorough analysis of the market growth and trends, factors influencing the growth of the market, market estimations, drivers, restraints, and overall market analysis. The report also includes an examination of leading segments and sub-segments of the Silicone market to offer an industry-wide analysis.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gels

Elastomers

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

High-Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)

Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

Fluids

Straight Silicone Fluids

Modified Silicone Fluids

Resins

Others

Emulsions

Adhesives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Elastomeric Components

Conditioning Agents

Binders

Surfactants

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Healthcare

Construction

Energy

Consumer Goods & Personal Care

Industrial Processes

Others

The report also analyzes key geographical locations for market share, market size, revenue generation, production and consumption rate, import/export, and other factors. The regions analyzed include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. The presence of key companies is also included in the analysis.

The report assesses the crucial market aspects such as revenue generation, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, market value and share, CAGR, the volatility of prices, market share, import/export, and production and consumption patterns, among others. Advanced analytical tools have also been utilized in the study to offer prediction estimation about market growth. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been included in the report along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. Moreover, the report also confers strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established players to help them capitalize on the market growth prospects.

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Silicone market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Silicone market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Silicone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Silicone Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising development of antimicrobial silicone elastomers



4.2.2.2. Increasing usage of silicone in various industries



4.2.2.3. Increasing construction activities around the world



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for silicone in the automotive industry



4.2.3. Market restrains analysis



4.2.3.1. Raw material costs fluctuation



4.2.3.2. Stringent regulations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

