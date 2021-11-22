Patient Monitoring System Market in U.S. is Driven by Increasing Focus on Improving Public Health

Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Demand for U.S. patient monitoring is on the rise, owing to increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.

U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Component (Device, Service, and Connectivity Technology)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Component (Device, Service, and Connectivity Technology): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices, and surge in the geriatric population drive the growth of the U.S. patient monitoring market. However, government regulations, reimbursement issues, limited awareness, and high costs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & CO. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare), and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

Demand for patient monitoring systems has surged during the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. as the need for continuous monitoring and interaction to support the patients for long term is increased.

There is a significant increase in demand for remote patient monitoring systems as it is effective in data collection to care for patients at home.

Patient monitoring systems play a crucial role in battling the pandemic and tracking a patient’s heart conditions, temperature, and vitals.

The U.S. patient monitoring systems market is segmented into device, service, and connectivity technology. The device segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the connectivity technology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. patient monitoring systems market has witnessed an exceptional growth in past few years. Rise in incidences of patients suffering from various lifestyle diseases such as obesity, chronic liver diseases, and stroke have contributed toward the patient monitoring systems market growth. The market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. In addition, introduction of breakthrough patient monitoring devices is expected to further fuel growth of the market. The patient monitoring systems market growth mainly relies on increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Top Player Positioning

3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.COVID-19 impact on the market

3.6.Government regulations

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

