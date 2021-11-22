Core Materials Market Forecast Report, Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for composite materials for production of wind turbines is a significant factor driving global core materials market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global core materials market size is expected to reach USD 3,288.1 Million at a revenue CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the core materials market can be attributed to rising demand for high strength, lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. Aerospace industry is a major consumer of core materials owing to advantages of designing aircraft structural components deploying sandwich construction for weight reduction.

Core materials market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, attributed to increasing investment in the wind energy sector, rising demand for electric vehicles, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India. In addition, rising disposable income and growth of the construction sector due to rapid urbanization are key factors supporting market growth in the region.

Request to Download Sample of this Strategic Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/821

The COVID-19 Impact

The latest report on the global Core Materials industry is expected to be one of the most sought-after ones, as it offers the latest coverage of the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all segments of the market. The global economic landscape has undergone unprecedented changes due to the global health crisis. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes key changes in trends and growth patterns. It also includes an estimate of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on overall industry growth.

The prominent players of the global Core Materials market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Core Materials products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Core Materials Market:

Hexcel Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Euro-Composites SA, 3A Composites, the Gill Corporation, BASF SE, Plascore Inc., Gurit Holdings, Toray Industries Inc., and Armacell International SA

Global Core Materials Market Segmentation:

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Honeycomb

Aluminum Honeycomb

Thermoplastic Honeycomb

Nomex Honeycomb

Others

Wood

Balsa

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wind Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Automotive

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Regional Segmentation:

The latest Core Materials market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Core Materials market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/821

Key questions addressed in the report:

· Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

· What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

· What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Core Materials market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Core Materials market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Core Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Core Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing use of composite materials in wind turbines



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for lightweight aircraft



4.2.2.3. Growth of automotive industry



4.2.2.4. Rapid urbanization in developing countries, resulting in growth of construction sector



4.2.2.5. Increasing use of core materials to manufacture medical devices



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive Core Materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/core-materials-market

Thank you for reading our report. The customization of the report is available as per client needs. Please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Chromatography Resins Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-resins-market

3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market

Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Bioplastics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market