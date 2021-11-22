Core Materials Market Forecast Report, Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028
Increasing demand for composite materials for production of wind turbines is a significant factor driving global core materials market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global core materials market size is expected to reach USD 3,288.1 Million at a revenue CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the core materials market can be attributed to rising demand for high strength, lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. Aerospace industry is a major consumer of core materials owing to advantages of designing aircraft structural components deploying sandwich construction for weight reduction.
Core materials market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, attributed to increasing investment in the wind energy sector, rising demand for electric vehicles, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India. In addition, rising disposable income and growth of the construction sector due to rapid urbanization are key factors supporting market growth in the region.
Request to Download Sample of this Strategic Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/821
The COVID-19 Impact
The latest report on the global Core Materials industry is expected to be one of the most sought-after ones, as it offers the latest coverage of the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all segments of the market. The global economic landscape has undergone unprecedented changes due to the global health crisis. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes key changes in trends and growth patterns. It also includes an estimate of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on overall industry growth.
The prominent players of the global Core Materials market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Core Materials products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Core Materials Market:
Hexcel Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Euro-Composites SA, 3A Composites, the Gill Corporation, BASF SE, Plascore Inc., Gurit Holdings, Toray Industries Inc., and Armacell International SA
Global Core Materials Market Segmentation:
The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Polyvinyl Chloride Foam
Polyurethane Foam
Others
Honeycomb
Aluminum Honeycomb
Thermoplastic Honeycomb
Nomex Honeycomb
Others
Wood
Balsa
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Direct
Indirect
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Wind Energy
Aerospace & Defense
Marine
Automotive
Building & Construction
Medical
Others
Regional Segmentation:
The latest Core Materials market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Core Materials market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/821
Key questions addressed in the report:
· Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?
· What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?
· What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Core Materials market over the projected period?
What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Core Materials market?
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Core Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Core Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing use of composite materials in wind turbines
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for lightweight aircraft
4.2.2.3. Growth of automotive industry
4.2.2.4. Rapid urbanization in developing countries, resulting in growth of construction sector
4.2.2.5. Increasing use of core materials to manufacture medical devices
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive Core Materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/core-materials-market
Thank you for reading our report. The customization of the report is available as per client needs. Please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Chromatography Resins Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-resins-market
3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market
Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market
Bioplastics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn