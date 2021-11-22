Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Size, Share, Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Size – USD 2.11 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 7.0%, Trends – Demand for PVP in the pharmaceutical industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is expected to reach USD 3.62 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the increasing application of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) in cosmetics products and in the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing demand for PVP for the manufacturing of adhesives will also fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the changing lifestyles due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in the emerging economies will also have a positive impact on market growth.

In the cosmetics industry, polyvinylpyrrolidone is used to form thin layers on the skin, nail or hair, and as an ingredient in hair products, such as hair sprays. However, the volatile prices as well as the difficulty in availability of the raw materials will act as a restraint to the market growth. Furthermore, the easy availability of substitute compounds is another factor that may have a negative impact on the market growth.

Key participants include BASF, Ashland, Nanhang Industrial, Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Motto Science and Technology Co. Ltd, Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical, Shanghai Qifuqing Material Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co., Ltd, and Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals, among others.

The Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market has been growing steadily over the past decade and CAGR is expected to improve over the forecast period. It is also likely to be one of the industries influencing global revenue generation. Rapidly growing demand, an abundance of raw materials, population growth, financial stability, and product awareness are some of the factors that make progress directly and indirectly in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into cosmetic grade, food grade, pharma grade, and industrial grade.

The cosmetic grade segment is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period. In cosmetic products, PVP has been used as a topical antimicrobial agent, as antiseptics, and as a cosmetic biocide to help cleanse the skin.

The market is segmented on the basis of the formulation into powder and liquid.

The powdered-form segment is forecasted to have a higher growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The powdered form is used as an additive to many food & beverages, in medicines as well as many cosmetic products, due to its excellent solubility in water as well as various organic solvents.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications into adhesives, food & beverages, cosmetics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.

The cosmetics industry is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period.

PVP is used in the cosmetics industry as a film former in hair styling products. It can also be used as an emulsion stabilizer in creams and lotions and as a dispersant for hair colorants.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 8.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to emerging pharmaceutical, chemical, adhesives, and cosmetics industries.

Changing consumer lifestyle coupled with increasing disposable income in the region is likely to drive the demand for PVP in the food & beverage and the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industries.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market on the basis of product type, formulation, application, and region:

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Cosmetic grade

Pharma grade

Industrial grade

Food Grade

Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Powder

Liquid

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Adhesives

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food &beverage

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

