Betaine Market Size, Share, Trend, to Reach USD 4.49 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Betaine Market Size – USD 2.67 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Betaine in as an Anti-Stress Agent

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and health benefits associated with Betaine, the use of Betaine as an Anti-Stress Agent, and the increasing demand for personal care products and applicability of Betaine in these products, are boosting the Betaine market.

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled Global Betaine Market that offers vital statistical data about market size, market share, revenue growth, and evaluation of key segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, end-user, and prominent players of the industry. The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis and disruption in supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario.

Prominent players analyzed in the report are :

BASF SE, Amino GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco, Merck KGaA, Stepan Company, and Deals Landscape

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In context to Type, the Natural Betaine segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to its enhanced properties and superiority over synthetic It has significant enhanced FCRc by 11 points as compared to synthetic betaine that has insignificant numerical improvements in FCRc. Some of its other mentionable advantages are enhanced characteristics like tolerance to heat stress, minimized energy requirements and enhanced lean growth.

In regards to Form, the Cocamidopropyl Betaine segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Cocamidopropyl Betaine segment is associated with the expansion of the personal care sector and applicability of the compound in this form in personal care products like shampoos, hand soaps wherein as medium-strength surfactant. It also finds application in cosmetic manufacturing wherein it is used as a thicker and emulsifying agent.

In regards to End-use, Cosmetics and personal care segment are projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 7.5%% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Cosmetics and personal care segment is attributed to increasing awareness about personal hygiene and associated growing demand for products like hand soaps, shampoos and hair conditioners wherein synthetic betaine finds applications in the formulation of these products due to its moisturizing and water retention properties. The COVID-19 pandemic would also positively contribute to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The underlying reason being, the outbreak has resulted in the growing demand for personal care and hygiene products, which would support the market share held by this segment.

Solazyme and BASF have launched the first commercial microalgae-derived betaine surfactant. Under the trade name Dehyton AO 45, the product has been commercialized by BASF.

In February 2020, Amino GmbH has decided to double its production capacity of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade amino acids to cater to the elevated demand for clinical dietetic nutrition, medical and pharmaceutical applications. To increase the production capacity, the company has planned to establish facilities in Frellstedt, Germany.

Market Overview:

Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.

Key companies are engaged in developing advanced materials having robust characteristics and forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches among others to gain a robust footing in the market. The competitive landscape section offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them.

The report further segments the Betaine market based on product types, applications, technology, end-use, and region, among others. The report also offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment along with market revenue share and CAGR.

On the basis of types:

Natural Betaine

Synthetic Betaine

On the basis of end-use :

Food & beverages

Cosmetics and personal care

Animal feed

Others

The report also offers a detailed regional analysis along with information about which region is expected to account for largest revenue share or register the fastest revenue growth and the key factors contributing to their growth. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report.

