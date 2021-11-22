Predictive Maintenance Industry will Boom to reach $31,965.49 million by 2027

Predictive Maintenance Market

The increasing adoption of real-time streaming analytics technology is one of the driving factors for the growth of the predictive maintenance market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investment on predictive maintenance and surge in need to extend lifetime of aging assets drive the growth of the global predictive maintenance industry. On the other hand, lack of skilled staff and several data privacy & security concerns impede the growth to some extent.

However, integration of predictive maintenance with IIoT, use of machine learning, rise in the drift of real-time condition monitoring to assist in taking prompt actions, and increase in need for remote monitoring are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to the report, the global predictive maintenance industry was estimated at $4.33 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $31.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Impact of Covid-19 on Predictive Maintenance Industry:

• Shortage of employees, disrupted supply chain, and increase in demand for various goods during the pandemic prompted organizations to take special care of their manufacturing equipment to escalate the output. This, in turn, led way to rise in demand for predictive maintenance solutions across the globe.

• Many enterprises have started using smart sensors, artificial intelligence systems, and other IoT solutions to keep a tab on the efficiency of vital machinery used in their manufacturing procedure to evade costly production downtimes.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global predictive maintenance industry, owing to the presence of a large number of solution and service vendors in this region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 30.3% from 2020 to 2027, due to rapid industrialization in this province.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for more than two-third of the global predictive maintenance industry share in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2027. Companies are looking for all-inclusive development solutions which integrate hardware sensor board and software environment created precisely for predictive maintenance requirements, which drives the segment growth.

The services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR OF 31.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that companies are trying to achieve profit by implanting predictive analytics into their products and offering better maintenance services.

Based on technique, the vibration monitoring segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global predictive maintenance industry revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate by the end of 2027. The need for parts to be ordered more effectively increases the demand for this technique, thereby boosting the segment growth.

Simultaneously, the shock pulse segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.4% throughout the forecast period. Shock pulse technique specializes in defining precise information on the mechanical condition of the bearing surfaces along with the state of lubrication on the bearing. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

The global predictive maintenance industry analysis includes some of the key market players such as IBM Corporations; Microsoft; SAP SE; General Electric; Schneider Electric; Hitachi; PTC; Software AG; SAS; Engineering Consultants Group, Inc.; Expert Microsystems, Inc.; SparkCognition; C3.Ai; Uptake Technologies Inc.; Fiix Inc.; Operational Excellence (Opex) Group Ltd, TIBCO Software Inc.; Asystom; Reliability Solutions Sp. zo.o. and Sigma Industrial Precision.

