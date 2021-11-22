Body Monitoring Market to Record Revenue Growth by 8.2% of CAGR, with International Players - 2030

Body Monitoring Market

The rise in infectious conditions such as COVID-19, swine flu, and Ebola, increases in preference for digital thermometers and non-contact thermometers.

Body Temperature Monitoring Market by Product (Contact Thermometers and Non-Contact Thermometers), Application (Oral Cavity, Rectum, Ear, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings)” — Allied Market Research

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Body Temperature Monitoring Market by Product (Contact Thermometers and Non-Contact Thermometers), Application (Oral Cavity, Rectum, Ear, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Body temperature monitoring allows healthcare professionals to measure acute illness, infection, inflammation, and antigenic responses. Body temperature monitoring also helps in characterizing diseases and analyzing the effectiveness of treatment. Moreover, it can be performed by devices on different body areas, such as oral cavity, ear, rectum, armpit, and forehead. There are two types of body temperature monitoring devices such as contact thermometers and non-contact thermometers. Contact thermometers include digital thermometers, disposable thermometers, infrared ear thermometers, mercury thermometers, IR temporal artery thermometers, body temperature monitoring pills, clinical electronic thermometer, and others.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

include 3M Company, A&D Company, Limited (A&D Medical), American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Easywell Biomedicals, Inc., Helen of Troy Limited (Kaz USA Inc.), Hicks Thermometers India Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Welch Allyn, Inc.), Midas Company Limited (Microlife Corporation), and Omron Corporation.

😷 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

High to moderate fever is one of the very first & most common symptoms of the patients affected with COVID-19 virus. Temperature readings of a person have to be frequently monitored to set up a perfect COVID-19 treatment plan. This factor has led to a steep increase in demand for body temperature monitoring equipment across the world, thereby boosting the market growth.

This demand if quite likely to persist until the pandemic is completely over.

The global body temperature monitoring market is analyzed across product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the contact thermometers segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost from 2021 to 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Body Temperature Monitoring Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Body Temperature Monitoring Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Body Temperature Monitoring Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 👇

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five force analysis

3.4.Top player positioning, 2020

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

3.5.1.2.Upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks

3.5.1.3.Increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases

3.5.2.Restraint

3.5.2.1.Poor demand in underdeveloped countries

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.High market growth potential in emerging markets

3.5.4.Impact analysis

3.6.Covid-19 Impact analysis on body temperature monitoring market

