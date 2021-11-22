Machinery Leasing Market Is Positively Impacted By The Increasing Number Of Start-Ups

Machinery Leasing Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Machinery Leasing Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of start-ups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the market. Driven by cost efficiency and the necessity to acquire advanced equipment which are often highly priced, start-ups have started renting or leasing their equipment. The increasing number of start-ups is also expected to positively impact the market. The number of start-ups in India is expected to increase to 10,500 by 2020, depicting new opportunities for the leasing market in the client expansion and revenue generation.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global machinery leasing market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region, accounting for 30% of the global machinery leasing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global machinery leasing market.

The global machinery leasing market size is expected to grow from $316.22 billion in 2020 to $342.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $454.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players covered in the global machinery leasing industry are United Rental, Sunbelt Rental, Blueline Rental, H&E Equipment Services, Home Depot Rentals.

TBRC’s global machinery leasing market report is segmented by type into heavy construction machinery rental, commercial air, rail, and water transportation equipment rental, mining, oil and gas, and forestry machinery and equipment rental, office machinery and equipment rental, other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental, by mode into online, offline.

The global machinery leasing market report is segmented by type into heavy construction machinery rental, commercial air, rail, and water transportation equipment rental, mining, oil and gas, and forestry machinery and equipment rental, office machinery and equipment rental, other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental, by mode into online, offline.

