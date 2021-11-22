At a CAGR of 8.1%, Liquid Smoke Market Growth and Demand 2021 | Azelis, Besmoke, FRUTAROM Savory Solutions GmbH

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Smoke is created by catching and condensing the smoke from burning wood and is used as a flavouring in a variety of foods to provide a smokey flavour. Smoked meats, hot dogs, bacon, and various varieties of cheese are among the ingredients. It comes in a yellowish-brown liquid and is well-known for its smoky flavour. Different varieties with a unique type of smoke flavour are also available. It's the ideal method to flavour meals without adding a lot of calories or fat, and it's also low in salt.

The global liquid smoke market is projected to surpass US$ 160 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Key players operating in the global liquid smoke market are Azelis, Besmoke, FRUTAROM Savory Solutions GmbH, Red Arrow International LLC, Redbrook Ingredient Services Ltd, MSK Specialist Ingredients, Kerry, Inc., Ruitenberg Ingredients, B&G Foods, Inc. (Wrights), andBaumer Foods, Inc.

Market Opportunities

To match the increased demand, several producers are inventing new and innovative flavours, which is projected to boost the liquid smoke market forward. Ruitenberg Ingredients BV, for example, enhanced its liquid smoke product offering in March 2015 by introducing updated versions of beech and hickory tastes for a variety of uses. As a result, expanding the production of unique flavours in liquid smoke will help the market flourish.

Market Trends

Many prominent manufacturers are boosting their liquid smoke flavour production capacity to satisfy increased demand around the world, which is projected to drive market expansion. For example, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) stated in December 2016 that it plans to invest US$ 14,295,000 in its Greenville, Missouri site. The plant makes a wide range of liquid smoke products.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA):

Mandatory requirements for labels of edible meat products in registered establishments:-

Smoke and smoke flavor are ingredients and must be listed accordingly. The following designation shall be used depending on how these ingredients were added to the meat product:

"Naturally smoked" – the meat product was exposed to smoke generated from the direct combustion of hardwood, hardwood sawdust or corn cobs. This can be done either in the presence of heat or not; and/or

"Smoked" – the meat product was treated with smoke derived directly or indirectly (i.e. liquid smoke) from hardwood, hardwood sawdust or corn cobs. In the case of liquid smoke, the term "smoked" shall be used only if the meat product was subjected to heat in the presence of a vaporized liquid smoke solution or when the meat product subjected to heat has been packaged in a casing or wrapping impregnated with liquid smoke; and/or

"Smoke flavor" – this term shall be used when liquid smoke has been added to the meat product by methods other than those mentioned above, e.g. adding liquid smoke directly into the emulsion.

