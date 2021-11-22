(FBG) Fibers Bragg Gratings Market Size & Global Demand Estimated ~20% CAGR Growth till 2026: Facts & Factors

[165+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of worldwide Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market size & share revenue is expected to grow at 20% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alnair Labs Corporation ABB Ltd., Advanced Optics Solutions GmbH, Micron Optics and Others.

What is Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)? Report Overview & Coverage:

Fibers Bragg Grating is cost-effective and a simple filter that is established into the center of a wavelength for a specific fiber cable. Fibers Bragg Grating is used as in sequence visual filters in order to chunk specific wavelengths, or in order to streamline the wavelength that has specific reflectors. One of the most reliable, useful, attractive, and versatile submissive devices in fiber communications fields and in the field of fiber optic sensors is fiber Bragg grating. Under intense laser light, the core of a single-mode of fiber is exposed laterally into a periodic pattern to create Fiber Bragg Gratings. Once the fiber is exposed it creates a permanent increase in the core of the refractive index of the fiber and modulates according to the exposed pattern. In other words, in the telecom industry FBG is an electronic piece of equipment used to gauge ultra-high-speed actions in optical fiber. Fibers Bragg Grating is capable of measuring a number of aspects along with a single fiber such as temperature, chemical agents, biological agents, and strain among others. These unique features make them useful in an array of application areas.

Market Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for efficient sensors able of measuring several physical aspects such as pressure, temperature, acoustic waves, and others in various conditions is expected to expand the growth rate of the Fibers Bragg Grating market during the forecast period. The Fibers Bragg Grating sensors and devices are utilized in a wide range of application areas such as Oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, and others.

The market is expected to observe a significant growth rate with numerous factors leading to an upsurge. This substantial growth increase is expected with growing demand in a variety of end-use industry verticals areas such as telecom, industrial applications, and others. Furthermore, the requirement for standards on the grating and grating-based sensors that are mandatory to be adhered to by the manufacturers is expected to hinder the market growth in the long term. However, manufacturers and companies operating in this market are rapidly investing in research and development activities to expand the market presence and product development. These reasons are expected to create market opportunities for various manufacturers operating in this market.

Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market: Report Scope

Market Segmentation

The Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market is categorized based on product type, application, end-user, and region. The product type segments are further divided into the FBG filter, FBG sensor. The application segment is further divided into Sensing, Measuring, Monitoring, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into Telecommunication, Aerospace, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, and others.

This report segments the Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market as follows:

Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

FBG filter

FBG sensor

Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Sensing,

Measuring,

Monitoring

Others

Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Others

