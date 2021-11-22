Couriers And Messengers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2025

Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the couriers and messengers market is expected to grow from $563.43 billion in 2020 to $598.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $918.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The couriers and messengers market consist of sales of courier and messenger services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide tracked, guaranteed, and express delivery services of parcels within intercity, local, and/or international geographies without operating under a universal service obligation. The industry includes the establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels. The industry also includes establishments that provide local messengers which usually deliver the parcels within a metropolitan or single urban area and mostly use bicycles, on-foot, small trucks, or vans.

Trends In The Global Couriers And Messengers Market

Courier and express delivery service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals. Automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units which allow customers to collect, hand in and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centres, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenient stores, gas stations and railway stations. These terminals improve the quality of delivery services network and reduce last mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is expected to reach $ 1.06 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for these automated systems.

Global Couriers And Messengers Market Segments:

The global courier and messenger market is further segmented:

By Type: Domestic Couriers, International Couriers

By End-User: B2B, B2C, Others

By Coverage: Local Messengers And Local Delivery, Couriers And Express Delivery Services

By Geography: The global couriers and messengers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific couriers and messengers market accounts for the largest share in the global couriers and messengers market.

Couriers And Messengers Market Organizations Covered: United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, SF Holdings.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

