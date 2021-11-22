New Study from CMI Highlights a $1,076.0 Million Global Pectin Market by 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pectin market was valued at US$ 776.6 billion in terms of revenue in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027). Pectin is a naturally occurring substance that is basically present in the cell wall of the plant. It is majorly present in fruits such as oranges and apples. Beverages, functional food, jams & jellies, dairy products & frozen desserts, bakery toppings, meat & poultry products, confectionery, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetics are some of the key application of the pectin.

Key players are operating in the global Pectin market are CP Kelco, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont | Danisco, Herbstreith & Fox, Yantai Andre Pectin Co., Ltd, Naturex group, Silvateam Food Ingredients, CEAMSA and Lucid Colloids Ltd.

Market Opportunities

The pectin market is benefiting from the increased demand for personal care products. Because of its antioxidant characteristics, pectin is commonly employed in the production of numerous skin care products. The market of personal care products is increasing dramatically due to rising hygiene awareness and a growing population. In the near future, growing countries such as India, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan are expected to have a significant increase in revenue sales of personal care goods and ingredients.

Market Trends

Due to consumers' hectic lifestyles, ready-to-drink and on-the-go drink products are gaining popularity around the world. Hydrocolloid products for ready-to-drink and on-the-go beverages are being introduced by a number of producers. In March 2017, for example, Gellan CP Kelco introduced Kelcogel HM-B gellan gum, a hydrocolloid solution designed to provide a suspension of chocolate and minerals in ready-to-drink dairy-based beverages.

Key features of the study:

