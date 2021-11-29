UniCask, world-first minter of whisky NFTs to collaborate with YGG, world’s largest play-to-earn blockchain gaming guild
UniCask plan to provide giveaway UniCask DC NFTs while providing whitelist invitations to purchase “Genesis Cask” CASK NFTs to the owners of YGG founders coin*.CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniCask Co Ltd., a Japan based company that minted the world-first whisky NFTs has announced its collaboration with YGG, the famous play-to-earn gaming guild, bringing players together to earn via blockchain-based economies.
UniCask issues NFTs linked to spirits casks, which users can easily own, collect and trade the best whisky casks in the world. The spirits casks-linked CASK NFTs will be minted and made available to the general public in Dec 2021.
UniCask aims to democratize the ownership of whisky and spirits casks, making it possible for everyone to own and trade whisky casks by fractionalizing a whisky cask into NFTs. The owner of each fractionalized CASK NFT can exchange their token for whisky in the future on a fixed date when the cask is bottled. CASK NFTs not only function as certificates to claim the resulting bottles from the cask, but also used together with UniCask DC NFTs to allow its owners to participate in UniCask's game. The reward for the game winner includes receiving whisky samples from the cask linked to CASK NFTs.
YGG Founders Coin holders will receive 20 DC NFTs to use in UniCask's games and 10 whitelist invitations to purchase UniCask's “Genesis Cask” CASK NFT.
The “Genesis Cask” for UniCask’s CASK NFT is a 1991 vintage cask from Springbank, one of the most highly regarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky distilleries.
The "Genesis Cask" Springbank 1991 will be released on the 15 December 2021.
Springbank is a single malt whisky distillery in Campbeltown on the Kintyre peninsula, in western Scotland. Since its establishment in 1828 to this day, Springbank’s single malt has been loved by whisky connoisseurs. The distillery is located within several hundred meters from the Firth of Clyde, which is said to impart saltiness to the whisky during maturation and makes Springbank a complex single malt with rich flavors. Springbank is also one of the few distilleries that the late whisky critic Michael Jackson gave his highest five stars and enjoys great popularity.
Genesis Cask Info
Item： Single Malt Scotch Whisky distilled at Springbank Distillery
Distilled Date： 1991/12/6
Bulk Litre： 112.2 Litre (incl. 4.2 L for samples)
Alc. Strength： 56.40%
Cask Capacity： 250 Litre
Cask Type： Hogshead
Country of Origin： United Kingdom
Producer： Springbank Distillery
Unit： 1/100 of Cask (1080ml)
Price: TBA
NFT Minted Amount
Genesis Cask NTF： 100
1st DC NFT： 1991
Note: Minimum Legal Drinking Age is required for using UniCask service.
*About YGG Founders' coin
The YGG Founders’ Coin is a limited edition NFT meant to reward the earliest backers of our guild. Having the YGG Founders’ Coin in your wallet will make you eligible for certain bonuses in future promos and campaigns that we will be holding for guild members, such as NFT purchase discounts, token airdrops, and bonus multipliers. This is your way to flex that you were one of the earliest supporters of the guild, and you will be well rewarded for it!
