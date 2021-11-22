Pico Projectors Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation, and Growth Report 2026

Pico Projectors Market

The global pico projectors market reached a value of US$ 3.37 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pico Projectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pico projectors market size reached a value of US$ 3.37 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Pico projectors refer to the compact hardware devices utilized for projecting visual content from a smartphone, camera, tablet, memory device, etc. They are mainly used to display photos and videos for portable entertainment as well as to present slides and charts for educational and business purposes. Furthermore, certain stand-alone projector models connect to other devices using different cables, such as USB or HDMI, while some models are embedded in digital cameras and mobile devices. Pico projectors can also be connected to webcams, image processing applications, laser pointers, etc., for an enhanced interactive experience.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pico-projectors-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing requirement for handy and portable electronic devices is among the key factors driving the Pico projectors market. Besides this, the escalating adoption of Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors, which utilize a variety of light sources, including high-powered LEDs and lasers, for effectively projecting content onto a screen, is further augmenting the global market. Additionally, Pico projectors are being increasingly used in the automotive sector in image projection systems of vehicles, which is also catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising product integration with consumer electronics, along with the introduction of smart variants compatible with Wi-Fi and 3G/4G technology, is anticipated to bolster the Pico projectors market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pico-projectors-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Aaxa Technologies Inc.

• Texas Instruments

• Acer Inc.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Microvision Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• RIF6 LLC

• Celluon Inc.

• Cremotech Co Ltd.

• Global Aiptek Corporation

• Miroir USA

• Optoma Technology Corporation

Breakup by Technology:

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Laser Beam Steering

• Holographic Laser Projection

• Liquid Crystal on Silicon

Breakup by Product Type:

• Embedded

• Non-Embedded

Breakup by Component:

• Light Source

• Illumination System

• Projector Lens

• Others

Breakup by Specification:

• Brightness

o 0-50 Lumens

o 50-100 Lumens

o 100-150 Lumens

o >150 Lumens

• Power Source

o In-Built Battery

o Non-Battery

Breakup by Compatibility:

• Laptop/Desktop

• Smartphones

• Digital Camera

• Portable Media Players

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Business & Education

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polylactic-acid-market

• Smart Bed Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bed-market

• Airless Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airless-packaging-market

• Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-corrosion-coatings-market

• Electronic Skin Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-skin-market

• Online Video Platform Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-video-platform-market

• Wheatgrass Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wheatgrass-market

• Maritime Information Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/maritime-information-market

• United States Ceramic Ball Bearing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-ceramic-ball-bearing-market

• Canada Generic Drug Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-generic-drug-market

Also Read: https://marketresearchreportsgroup.tumblr.com

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.