Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market 2021, Size, Share, Price, Trends, Key Players, and Research Report 2026

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market

The global indium tin oxide (ITO) market witnessed moderate growth during 2015-2020 and the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global indium tin oxide (ITO) market size witnessed moderate growth during 2015-2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Indium tin oxide, or ITO, is a transparent semiconductor comprising indium, tin and oxygen in different proportions. It is a widely used transparent conducting oxide deposited as a thin film on surfaces using physical vapor deposition techniques. Characterized by physical properties like colorfastness, ultraviolet resistance, and electromagnetic induction shielding, ITO finds extensive applications in manufacturing photovoltaic (PV) cells, touch panels, sensors, and plasma and liquid-crystal displays (LCD).

Global Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market Trends:

The expanding consumer electronics industry represents the primary factor driving the global indium tin oxide market. ITO is widely used in smart devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops. Furthermore, the rising utilization of ITO in the production of smart automobiles integrated with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has propelled the market growth. Other factors, including the growing adoption of thin-film PV cells and solar panels due to favorable government initiatives and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to reduce the production costs of ITO, are also anticipated to provide a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3M Company

• American Elements

• Densitron Technologies

• EFUN Technology

• Umicore

• Indium Corporation

• Keeling & Walker Ltd

• Kurt J. Lesker Company

• Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Samsung Corning Precision Material

• Sollensys

• Tosoh Corporation

• Touch International Inc

Breakup by Application:

• Electrochromic Displays and LCDs

• Touch Panels

• Photovoltaics

• Transparent Electrodes

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Sputtering

• Vacuum Evaporation

• Chemical Vapour Deposition

• Spray Pyrolysis

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

