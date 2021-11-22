Sunflower Seeds Market To Surpass US$ 61,460.2 Million By 2027| Corteva, Inc., Groupe Limagrain, Kws Saat Se & Co. Kga,

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunflower seeds are small, oval-shaped seeds with an oily substance termed "oils" inside. Sunflower seeds are the primary source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, which aid in the prevention of heart disease. Sunflower seed eaters are less likely to suffer from cardiac arrest or other heart problems later in life. Other sunflower seeds, such as selenium, manganese, copper, and zinc, are also good providers of protein, minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients. Sunflower seeds are a good source of fibre as well. The sunflower seed is high in nutritional content while also being low in calories.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players engaged in the global sunflower seeds market include Groupe Limagrain, Corteva, Inc., Kws Saat Se & Co. Kga, Sakata Seed Corporation, Takii Co. Ltd.,Syngenta AG, BASF S.E., Nuziveedu Seeds, Advanta Seeds, Pannar (Pty) Ltd., and Hazera

Key Market Drivers:

The worldwide sunflower seeds market is growing due to the rapid expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets around the world. In 2019, the United States' 115,526 food stores sold $717 billion in retail food and non-food products, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Grocery stores, which include supermarkets and smaller grocery stores (but not convenience stores), accounted for the most store sales (92.1%), followed by convenience stores that do not sell gasoline (4.6 percent).

The market is expanding due to rising demand for ready-to-eat foods and increased knowledge of the health advantages of sunflower seeds. Furthermore, the industry is predicted to expand due to rising demand for vegetable oil. In order to grow their product portfolio in the industry, key market players are focused on collaboration.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

After the COVID-19 virus began to spread, food &beverage industries moved decisively in order to protect their employees, secure supply chains, and address other concerns. In the early stage, the market and grocery stores were closed but later it has created a massive spike in online grocery delivery. However the situation is still serious and governments are imposing social-distancing policies, key players are now looking ahead to the time when the situation becomes normal.

Key Takeaways:

1. The sunflower seeds market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, owing to the continuous launch of new sunflower seed-based products in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Beyond the Equator has launched Sunflower Seed Flour. Sunflower seed flour is a unique, gluten-free flour made from sunflower seeds.

2. Europe is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing number of a distribution agreements in the region. For instance, in July 2019, BASF entered into a distribution agreement with Europe’s largest supplier of sunflower seeds, Euralis Semences, to launch a new portfolio of hybrid sunflower seeds across the European continent

