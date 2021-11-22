At 3.1% CAGR, Red Berries Market size is Expected to Cross US$ 25.6 million by 2027, CMI

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red berries can be found in a variety of foods, including snacks, sauces, beverages, pastries, and nutraceuticals. Red berries are used in ice cream and flavoured milk, among other dairy products. Berries can also aid in weight loss and diabetic management. The red berries are high in polyphenols, which have been linked to a lower risk of cancer and heart disease. A crucial aspect driving demand for red berries in end-use applications is increased consumer awareness of the benefits of eating food products rich in natural components.

Moreover,The market for red berries is benefiting from rising demand for natural flavours in the food and beverage industry. Boost, for example, released Boost Energy Red Berry 250ml in 2019. This extends the Boost Energy portfolio's total number of 250ml SKUs to seven. It is currently Northern Ireland's second most popular soft drink. The industry is predicted to expand due to rising demand for such beverages. This can be ascribed to a rise in health-conscious customers who are more aware of the harmful health impacts of artificial substances and additives in food.

The rising demand for healthy bars is likely to provide chances for the red berry industry. For example, Kellogg's re-launched their Special K cereal bars in the United Kingdom in 2018, as well as four new varieties to replace current ones, including Dark Chocolate & Cranberries, Apricot & Sultanas, Milk Chocolate, and Juicy Red Berry. The use of red berries in nutraceuticals is a relatively new trend. Nutraceutical demand is rising among health-conscious and senior populations, which is likely to boost red berry market growth. As a result, rising demand for flavoured nutraceuticals is likely to propel the red berries market forward.

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into nutraceuticals, snack food, beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy, and sauces & fruit preserve. Based on the type, the red berries market is segmented into redcurrants, grapes, cherry, red raspberry, strawberry, and cranberry. However, key players operating in the market are facing some challenges, such as disruption in the supply chain, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which is expected to hinder the red berries market growth.

Moreover, the red berries market focuses on six regions, such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the market due to the increasing demand for red berries stemming from rising demand for frozen products with no preservatives in the region.

