Global Surgical Robots Market 2021-2028 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Global Surgical Robots Market is Likely to Rise at a Staggering 21.4% CAGR; Advent of Minimally Invasive Robot-assisted Surgeries to Favor Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical robots market will derive growth from recent technological advancements that have enabled minimally invasive surgeries. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Surgical Robots: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 1,463.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will reach 6,875.1 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

Surgical robots are used to perform computer-assisted surgeries in the presence and guidance of skilled surgeons. Surgical robots were manufactured to enable magnified images and efficient surgical operations within the intricate human anatomy. The ability of surgical robots to conduct precise hand movements without having to deal with shortcomings such as fatigue, instability, and distractions have enabled efficient surgical procedures within less time. This, in turn, has led to a rising uptake of surgical robots across the world.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/surgical-robots-market-100948





Rising Regulatory Approvals Identified as Chief Growth Driver

As surgical robots are essentially dealing with sensitive parts of the body, regulatory authorities are somewhat reluctant to clear the products for usage. Having said that, recent advancements in surgical robots and the advent of high precision products have churned out several regulatory clearances. Subsequently, increasing regulatory approvals will favor the growth of the global surgical robots market.

In 2019, Zimmer Biomet received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of its latest product ‘Rosa One Brain Application’. The system allows surgical navigation and positioning for operations related to neurological body parts, wherein extreme precision methods are required. Fortune Business Insights predicts that advancements in neurological surgeries will account for significant amount of growth of the global surgical robots market.





Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/surgical-robots-market-100948





Minimally Invasive Robot-sssisted Surgeries Will Favor Market Growth

Recent technological advancements have enabled surgical operations through robots wherein the efficiency and time-to-completion have been unmatched by their human counterparts. The advent of minimally invasive surgical procedures due to rising demand for imaging techniques through infrared technology have led to a rising uptake of surgical robots across the world. In April 2019, the Vanderbilt Institute for Surgery and Engineering (VISE) received a grant of an approximate US$ 2 Mn for the development of a surgical robot within a minimally invasive environment.

The project revolved around prostate surgeries and would include operations through needle sized robotic arms. Fortune Business Insights predicts that increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries through surgical robots will minimize the use of surgical stitches, thereby creating a huge demand among surgeons as well as end users across the world. The report studies the impact of product launches similar to VISE’s latest surgical robot and gauges the impact of these products on the global surgical robots market.





Quick Buy - Surgical Robots Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100948





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.