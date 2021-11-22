Corrugated Packaging Market To Reach US$ 357.6 Mn By 2027| Paper Company, West Rock Company, DS Smith Packaging Limited

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corrugated fiberboard is made up of one or two flat liner boards and a fluted corrugated sheet. It is used to make cardboard boxes and is produced on corrugators or flute lamination machines. Corrugated packaging is made from a corrugated paperboard that contains numerous rows of air columns, making it more durable than standard cardboard packaging. These air columns provide strength and flexibility as well as acting as a cushion for objects placed inside them. Furthermore, corrugated packaging protects products that are heavy or fragile from damage. Because of its lightweight, cost-effective, adaptable, and useful qualities, it is the most commonly used transport material. In 2017, the packaging and display sector mass-produced roughly 386 billion square feet of material.

Major players operating in the global corrugated packaging market include International Paper Company, West Rock Company, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Nefab Group, Georgia-Pacific, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Packaging Corporation of America, and Graphic Packaging International, LLC.

Recycled cardboard boxes and other waste products from the paper industry are used to make corrugated packaging. Furthermore, they assist in enhancing brand awareness through high-impact graphics, resulting in increased sales. They also have a high recycling and reprocessing rate, making them an environmentally responsible packaging alternative. Corrugated packaging demand is predicted to rise as the e-commerce sector expands and the acceptability of retail-ready packaging grows. Retail-ready packaging is time-saving and helps reduce labor costs. The above-mentioned factors are expected to result in increased demand for corrugated packaging from the packaging sector.

Due to the rise of logistics and transportation, which is primarily driven by the e-commerce industry, countries such as India, China, and South Korea are likely to see significant growth in the corrugated packaging market in Asia Pacific. In India, e-commerce has changed the way people do business. Amazon stated in 2019 that their one-day shipping service would be expanded to over 10 million products. By 2021, global e-commerce sales are estimated to reach about $5 trillion, which would have a favourable impact on the corrugated packaging business.

In terms of geography, the corrugated packaging market is divided into six regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. There are more than 1,154 corrugated manufacturing facilities in around 1,000 cities and towns across the United States, with around 100,000 employees. Moreover, key players operating in the market are focused on adopting various strategies (such as investments to increase the plant's production capacity) to strengthen their product portfolio or to expand their market presence. For instance, in May 2019, Mondi Group invested around US$ 35 million in one of its most innovative corrugated packaging plants to broaden its product portfolio.

