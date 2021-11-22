Expatriate Group adds FREE upgrades to their corporate iPMI for all new and existing policyholders from 01/01/2022
We have now reinvented our corporate policies to better meet these needs in a simple, single HR solution”BURGESS HILL, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expatriate Group commit to upgrade their corporate iPMI policies for all new, and existing policyholders, for free, from New Year’s Day 2022.
Expatriate Group, provide international private medical insurance policies (iPMI) to their customers in 180 countries globally.
They will restructure their group iPMI policy cover following conversations with their corporate and broker partners.
Their feedback clarified the requirement for policies that better suited the needs of businesses seeking to meet the challenges of greater corporate responsibility to their staff and their work environments – both physically and mentally.
From 1st January 2022 all group policies will include, as standard: an Employee Assistance Programme; Business Travel insurance; and Income Replacement cover, integrated into all international healthcare policies.
“From the feedback, it was clear that HR managers want simpler and more cost-effective solutions for managing employee protection” said Amanda Giscos, Head of Business Development.
She also added “COVID-19 often led HR managers to remain with existing providers, even if there were better products on the market, to give employees the feeling of an element of security through consistency. However, with the world easing back to work, the ability to attract and retain staff is vital. Businesses who put employee wellbeing at the heart of their culture and support the transition to the new normal, and beyond, will thrive”.
“We have now reinvented our corporate policies to better meet these needs in a simple, single HR solution” said Lee Gerry, Expatriate Group Director.
“Now, if an employee is travelling on business, they’re covered; if they need immediate access to counselling, they’re covered; if they can no longer work because of their health, they’re covered. These benefits are now core to our comprehensive group iPMI policies.
“What’s more,” Gerry said “following strong underwriting results in 2019 and 2020, the improvement in benefits hasn’t resulted in any change in premium”.
“International HR managers are seeking more from their partners” Gerry continued, “Enabling employee services and risk management to be centralised under a single contract, will streamline administration, and make both time and cost savings.
There’s also the added benefit of claims being handled under the same online platform, which’ll make life easier for the employee too!”
Expatriate Group’s new corporate iPMI policies will be available from 1st January 2022. Existing customers will have the new benefits automatically added to their group policy at renewal.
Editors Notes
Expatriate Group have recently released their findings of their study into the best cities in which to work for mental wellbeing, which in part contributed to the desire to change their group benefits.
Our latest study is an invaluable resource for expats who are looking to move to a new city. Expatriate Group have always been dedicated to understanding the needs and concerns of people living overseas. It is no secret that moving to another country has its pitfalls, such as homesickness and culture shock. Add to this the stress caused by the pandemic; it became very apparent to us that some expatriates were struggling. Highlighting the very best cities for expat mental wellbeing (and breaking them down into categories) hopefully encourages expats who want to improve their physical and mental wellbeing to perhaps venture to a new city.
The findings of the study can be found here: https://www.expatriatehealthcare.com/best-cities-for-expat-mental-wellbeing/
Expatriate Group are an international provider of insurance services, based in the UK. We have customers in over 180 countries around the world. Through our website www.expatriategroup.com and corresponding claims platform www.expatriate.claims we operate a 24 hour, global, one-stop shop for expats, international travellers, and overseas volunteers.
Our insurance products – healthcare, travel, income protection and Life - are designed specifically for expatriates; providing valuable comprehensive cover that is competitively priced.
The Principals of our company, having been expats themselves, fully understand the needs and concerns of people living overseas. This experience results in a desire to provide all our customers with relevant and valuable protection, with an expert, friendly, and professional service.
For more product information on the new group benefits go to: www.expatriategroup.com - Corporate.
Contacts
Amanda Giscos – New Business Development and Broker Relations
+44 (0)20 3551 6634
Amanda.giscos@expatriategroup.com
Lee Gerry – Expatriate Group Director
+44 (0)20 3551 6641
lee.gerry@expatriategroup.com
