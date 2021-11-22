The global cosmetics packaging market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.44% till (2020-2027).

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetics are any natural or artificial preparation used to improve the appearance of the body, particularly the face. Make-up is a term that is commonly used interchangeably for cosmetics, however it primarily refers to face care items. Apart from face care, however, cosmetics also includes hair care, nail care, and body care. In this research, cosmetic packaging includes materials such as plastic, paper, metal, and glass that are utilised as principal packaging materials for cosmetic items.

The global cosmetics packaging market was estimated to be valued over US$ 27,295.80 million in terms of revenue in 2019 and is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period (2020-2027). Growing demand for anti-aging products especially among the female population is primarily propelling the market growth of cosmetic packaging.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Aptar Group, Inc., RPC Group Plc., Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Albea S.A., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd, Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, and ABC Packaging Ltd.

Market Opportunities

The majority of cosmetic packaging makers are targeting growing economies such as Nigeria, Brazil, Indonesia, and ASEAN countries as their target markets. Because of its economic stability and improving consumer lifestyles, Southeast Asia is a prospective market for cosmetics.

Market Trends

3D printing is a new trend and is rapidly adopted by cosmetic packaging players around the globe. Several key manufacturers are introducing 3D printing for cosmetic packaging in their product offerings. The use of 3D printing offers an aesthetic look to the cosmetic products and is mostly used for fragrances and shampoo packages.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of cosmetics packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2020-2027), considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

Global Cosmetics Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 has changed the consumer buying pattern with cuts on spending on non-essentials. Owing to nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented in countries such as the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Malaysia, Singapore, and India, demand for cosmetics has declined. For instance, sales of the cosmetics business of Kao Corporation decreased by 11.4% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 as reported by Kao Corporation in April 2020. Revlon Inc., a cosmetics company, witnessed a decrease in sales by 18.1% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 as reported by the company in May 2020. A significant decrease in sales of cosmetics is expected to negatively hamper growth of the cosmetics packaging market.

