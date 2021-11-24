PlayTreks releases blockchain-based copyright tool
Meet the growing demand for content protection in the digital world. The all-in-one app announces the release of its latest module, Copyright Control.
We secure your content and make you feel safe in the knowledge that your content is secure on the internet, and cannot be altered by anyone”HASSELT, BELGIUM, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayTreks, the ALL IN ONE app for the music industry, with powerful features such as music distribution to traditional streaming platforms and a blockchain-based marketplace, music performance analytics, and much more, officially launches its copyright control module.
A logical next step for PlayTreks, as they recently released their blockchain-based marketplace and the launch of TREKS, the crypto token of PlayTreks.
TREKS is a multipurpose token created to be used across the Playtreks platform for finance and utility purposes. TREKS can be used for subscriptions, earnings from royalties, copyright, fan participation, and more.
With the Copyright Control module, PlayTreks take their All-In-One platform claim to the next level.
As the name indicates, the Copyright Control module, which can be used stand-alone, or in the PlayTreks app, allows users to register ownership, which is stored in a blockchain smart contract. Registering original content means that copyright is retained by the creator and not assigned to a third party. The copyright is used to indicate that creation, like work/recording, is self-published. As digital media becomes the norm, blockchain technology like Playtreks's Copyright Control can help protect against unauthorized sharing and also help copyright owners audit their royalties.
As NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are a hot topic in the music, art, and intellectual property domain at the moment, yet still somewhat confusing to the masses, it is clear that NFT's are here to stay because of the unbreakable smart contracts the ownership details are being stored in, as well as the reliance on blockchain technology, foundation of the PlayTreks Copyright Control module and its marketplace.
The process of creating an NFT through the PlayTreks Copyright Control module is pretty straightforward, as the creator uploads their original content, which upon execution is "minted", resulting in a unique identifier. Through that unique identifier, the creator is assured the information is permanently part of the NFT. Our marketplace allows NFTs to be viewed within the user's collection, and when the creator sells or licenses their work, royalties may automatically be granted. The technology allows for easy tracking of transactions and other events.
The PlayTreks Copyright Control module innovates the way how creators have registered their ownership to date. The traditional way of submitting content to performance rights organizations can now be handled by the creator minting their work and storing it on the blockchain. This allows the creator to make sure that their work, royalties, and income are in their hands and that no one can take these from them.
PlayTreks’ CEO Anjo De Heus says: “We secure your content and make you feel safe in the knowledge that your content is secure on the internet, and cannot be removed by anyone”. PlayTreks insures that any creator copyrighting their content can feel safe knowing that the app’s brand new copyright mechanism on the blockchain is controlling and protecting their works.
With the copyright control function, PlayTreks aims to avoid issues concerning copyright ownership. By embedding the information on the blockchain, clarity is given on who the owner is, or owners for that matter. Having said that, PlayTreks encourage their users to copyright their creations accordingly, meaning that anyone involved must be registered.
PlayTreks aim to eliminate copyright infringement. What does this mean? It means that any party that has the intention of making use of a copyrighted creation, unless prior approval is given, won’t be legally allowed to do so. Any intention of use and misuse and intention of monetizing will be detected as the information is securely stored on the blockchain. According to J.D. River Braun at Legalzoom, music, image, and text are the most common forms of copyright infringement.
Once information is stored and secured on the blockchain, PlayTreks provides the copyright owner or owners, with a digital certificate of ownership.
This comes to prove that proper use of data can solve a lot of illegal activities. It has been known that when copyrights are infringed, they take a lot of time to resolve. Now, PlayTreks solves that issue with blockchain-based Copyright Control.
The PlayTreks Copyright Control module is available immediately and can be found at https://copyright.playtreks.com
