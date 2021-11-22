Recovered Carbon Black Market Overview - Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovered carbon black is obtained through pyrolysis process of tires. Recovered carbon black offers greater advantages over virgin carbon black, due to its ability to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and environmentally friendly nature. It is used in various applications such as in the production of non-tier rubber products, in plastic compound, and others. The recovered carbon black contains 10 to 20% by weight of non-carbon material and is free of wire and cloth.

Market Dynamics:

The recovered carbon black market is predicted to increase due to rising demand for recycled carbon black in tyre, non-tire rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks applications, as well as the growing desire for sustainable and eco-friendly goods in the automotive and tyre industries. Michelin, for example, intended to invest roughly $30 million in the development of a new-generation tyre recycling facility in Chile in February 2021.

The recovered carbon black market is predicted to develop as production and consumption of recovered carbon black increase in nations like Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Furthermore, the recovered carbon black market is predicted to benefit from rising demand for tyre and rubber products, as well as the desire for green alternatives to reduce carbon footprints.

Because of the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly goods in the automotive and tyre industries, Asia Pacific is likely to see significant growth in the recovered carbon black market. Michelin and the IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy, for example, collaborated on next-generation sustainable mobility research in February 2021. Klean Industries also signed a Letter of Intent in October 2019 to deliver equipment for five recovered carbon black upgrading projects in India.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating in the recovered carbon black market are SR2O Holdings, Enrestec, DRON Industries, Integrated Resource Recovery, Alpha Carbone, Radhe Group of Energy, Bolder Industries, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Black Bear Carbon, Pyrolyx, Delta-Energy Group, Klean Industries, and DVA Renewable Energy JSC.

In February 2021, Michelin begins construction of its first tire recycling plant in collaboration with Enviro, a Swedish company that has developed a patented technology to recover carbon black, oil, steel and gas from end-of-life tires.

In February 2021, Bolder Industries, the pioneer in converting end-of-life tires into sustainable carbon black, petrochemicals, steel, and power announced key new hires to support the vision and growth of the business.

In January 2021, Klean Industries announced that it has been engaged to complete a Detailed Feasibility Study to design and build a tire pyrolysis plant in Greece with Pyrolysis Hellas SA.

