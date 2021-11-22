Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Reports And Data

The rise in the number of diseases globally, the development of new drugs, technological advances for formulations ongoing new product launches

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market valued at USD 6.53 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.15 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Excipients are the products that do not show any activity of the drug but facilitates the drug delivery process. The increase in the outbreak of pandemic or epidemic diseases across the globe is the primary factor for boosting the growth of the market. The problems associated with instability, poor solubility, and absorption of active pharmaceutical ingredients are driving the demand for pharmaceutical excipients. The development of nanotechnology for the administration of drugs is further boosting the growth of the market. In 2015, the amount of manufacturing of final products of drugs in Japan accounted for 6,820.4 billion yen, the amount of import was 4,022 billion yen. Increasing outbreak of life threatening diseases and increasing incidences of resistance over traditional treatment plan resulting in increasing number of final production are expected to boost the market growth.

North America has obtained remarkable growth in the market due to the awareness among the consumers for better healthcare, government initiatives for research and development of new drugs, clinical trials, and due to better facilities for healthcare in the region. However, the high cost of drug development is the primary restraint to market growth.

The COVID-19 Impact: The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has reported significant growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market. According to the recent epidemiological data the fight against COVID-19 is expected to continue furthermore for some considerable time, especially in Europe. Pharmaceutical companies are engaged in developing the appropriate and desired treatment plan or medicines. Increasing production of final products in the industry has gained huge demand of excipients required for the formulation. However, it might impact negatively to emerging nations in Asia such as China and India, due to the increased restrictions towards international trade i.e., export or import. In such circumstances, companies especially in US and Europe have shifted towards manufacturer from the same state or backward expansion strategies, i.e., companies are owning their own excipients manufacturing plants. For instance, ReForm Biologics, a pharmaceutical technology company and MilliporeSigma have entered an agreement and collaboration to commercialize proprietary ReForm excipients used in biotherapeutic formulations. Certain excipients have been established high acceptance for manufacturing drug for COVID-19 treatment for example, hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrins (HPβCD) it acts as functional excipient. Certain bodies are also playing vital role in market impact of COVID-19 outbreak. EXCiPACT updated position paper on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) EXCiPACT asbl is a non-profit organisation that require excipient users to qualify their suppliers based on GMP/GDP audits. It regulates such an independent, high quality, third party Certification Scheme available to pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers and distributors worldwide.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Pharmaceutical Excipients market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Pharmaceutical Excipients market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Ashland Global Holdings (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), Roquette Feres (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International (UK). Innophous Holdings (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), WACKER Chemie AG (Germany), Colorcon (US), DFE Pharma (Germany), JRS Pharma (Germany), and Air Liquide (France) are the key players in the Pharmaceutical Excipients market

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Evonik in the year 2017 had launched a new sterile, and ultra-low-metal content bioresorbable polymers known as RESOMER ZERO it is an ultra-low tin content PLGA poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) excipient and is the first sterile controlled release (PLGA) excipient in the market. It was designed for the controlled-release parenteral drug formulation.

• Croda International, in the year 2018 had launched Moonshine Effect Pigments, it is a range of borosilicate-based effect pigments, it is specially designed for personal care products, the quality borosilicate substrate produces the effect exceptional vibrancy, intensity, and color transmission for eye-catching results in cosmetic formulations.

• JRS Pharma had received an EXCiPACT Certificate from DQS for the production of Microcrystalline Cellulose and Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose and for Good Distribution Practice for the central logistic warehouse. The certificate justifies that the Micro cellulose is manufactured and distributed according to the EXCiPACT Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) Certification Standard. The certificate is beneficial for the drug manufacturers to reduce their efforts and costs for performing quality control.

• Oral formulations in the formulations segment have obtained the largest share due to the rise in demand for formulations like tablets, capsules, and oral solutions and suspensions. It is likely to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period.

For this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Pharmaceutical Excipients market on the basis of products, functionality, formulations, end use, and region.

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

• Organic Chemicals

o Oleochemicals

 Fatty Alcohols

 Mineral Stearates

 Glycerin

 Other Oleochemicals

o Carbohydrates

 Sugars

 Actual Sugars

 Lactose

 Sucrose

 Dextrose (D-Glucose)

 Sugar Alcohols

 Mannitol

 Sorbitol

 Other Sugar Alcohols

 Artificial Sweeteners

 Cellulose

 Microcrystalline Cellulose

 Cellulose Ethers

 CMC and Croscarmellose Sodium

 Cellulose Esters

 Starch

 Modified Starch

 Dried Starch

 Converted Starch

 Petrochemicals

 Glycols

 Polyethylene Glycol

 Propylene Glycol

 Povidones

 Mineral Hydrocarbons

 Petrolatum

 Mineral Waxes

 Mineral Oils

 Acrylic Polymers

 Other Petrochemicals

 Proteins

 Other Organic Chemicals

o Inorganic Chemicals

 Calcium Phosphate

 Metal Oxides

 Halites

 Calcium Carbonate

 Calcium Sulfate

 Other Inorganic Chemicals

o Others

 Pharmaceutical-Grade Water

 Mucilage

Functionality Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

• Fillers and Diluents

• Suspending and Viscosity Agents

• Coating Agents

• Binders

• Flavouring Agents and Sweeteners

• Disintegrates

• Colorants

• Lubricants and Glidants

• Preservatives

• Emulsifying Agents

• Others

Formulations Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

• Oral Formulations

o Tablets

o Capsules

 Hard Gelatin Capsules

 Soft Gelatin Capsules

• Liquid Formulations

• Topical Formulations

• Parenteral Formulations

• Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Chemical companies

• Others

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Pharmaceutical Excipients market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Pharmaceutical Excipients industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

