Cardiac Safety Services Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

The rising incidences of Cardiovascular disorders, improved technological advances, rising prevalence of heart related diseases, rising geriatric population

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cardiac Safety Services Market valued at USD 384.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 895.7 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11%. Cardiac safety is the primary cause of the Clinical trial delay and drug abandonment. Cardiac Safety services are beneficial for monitoring the abnormalities of the heart. There has been a significant rise in the R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry and increased R&D activities. The increase in the number of clinical trials is fuelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the advances of the new technologies in the cardiac services market are offering growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high expenditure cost of cardiac safety evaluation is hindering the growth of the market.

American college of cardiology has reported in the year 2019 that Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the primary cause of death in the United States and is responsible for 840,768 deaths in 2016. From 2006 - 2016, the U.S. death rate from cardiovascular disorders have decreased by 18.6% and from coronary heart disease by 31.8%.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Biotrial (France), Banook Group (France & Canada), Bioclinica (a subsidiary of Cinven, US), Certara L.P. (U.S.), Celerion, Inc. (U.S.), ERT, Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Ncardia AG (Belgium), Richmond Pharmacology (U.K.), PhysioStim (France), Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (China), Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (U.S.), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), BioTelemetry, Inc. (U.S.), IQVIA (U.S.), OMRON Healthcare, Inc (Japan), Biobeat (U.S.) and InBody USA (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.) are the key players in the Cardiac Safety Services market

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Cardiac Safety Services market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Microsoft had launched Microsoft Hololens; it enables the measurement and visualization of blood flow. Microsoft Hololens do not require any tethering device or any additional hardware. The system includes a front-facing camera, remote imaging photoplethysmography software; it allows the users to view the physiological state of a person by simply looking at them. The blood Flow is measured by just looking at the appearance of the subject.

• Acoalition of professional societies had developed the AUC (Appropriate use criteria) for cardiac imaging to standardize the cardiac imagining system for patients with congenital heart disease it was developed by the American College of Cardiology (ACC), American Heart Association (AHA), American Society of Echocardiography, and the International Society for Adult Congenital Heart Disease, AUC provides guidelines to the clinicians to understand the relative risks and benefits of various cardiovascular procedures it also guidelines to understand the risk tetralogy of Fallot, transposition, or atrial septal defects

• ERT in the year 2018 had launched a Cardiac Safety Center and is also the first to do it; they offer cardia safety assessment in Phase 1 studies using integrated ECG analysis. They had used the Icardiac Technologies for obtaining a precise ECG data using an ERT Expert technology platform.

• ECG or Holter monitors in the product and service segment have obtained the largest share in the year 2018 of about 31.5% due to an increase in the rise of cardiac disorders in individuals and easy monitoring by these devices.

• North America in the region has obtained an exceptional share due to better healthcare facilities, improved clinical trials, and also due to the prevalence of the incidences of cardiovascular disorders and also due to the presence of major pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Cardiac Safety Services market on the basis of product and service, applications, end use and region.

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

• ECG/Holter Measurement

• Blood Pressure Measurement

• Cardiovascular Imaging

• Thorough Q.T. Studies

• Other Services

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

• Integrated Services

• Standalone Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Cardiac Safety Services market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

