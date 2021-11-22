Sparkling Wine Market Size, Demand, Price Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027

Sparkling Wine Market

The Global Sparkling Wine Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Sparkling Wine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Sparkling Wine Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Sparkling wine is a fermented alcoholic beverage saturated with carbon dioxide gas. It is commonly available in red, rose and white variants that are produced using still wine that undergoes secondary fermentation in a mixture of yeast, sucrose nutrients and additives. Sparkling wine is a rich source of polyphenols and antioxidants that can aid in preventing oxidative stress in the body and minimizing the risks of stroke and developing Alzheimer’s disease. It is widely served across restaurants, hotels, microbreweries, cafes, pubs and bars on special occasions, events and parties.

Market Trends:

The global sparkling wine market is primarily being driven by the increasing preference for premium alcoholic beverages among the masses, especially millennials. In line with this, the rising number of distilleries that offer a variety of wine-based experimental cocktails is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of sparkling wines in exotic flavors and alcohol-free variants, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing trend of gifting sparkling wines with customized bottles and labels, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Accolade Wines

• Bacardi Limited

• Bronco Wine Company

• Casella Family Brands

• Caviro Extra S.p.A.

• Constellation Brands Inc.

• Freixenet Sa (Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei)

• Giulio Cocchi Spumanti Srl

• Illinois Sparkling Co.

• Quady Winery

• Treasury Wine Estates

• Vina Concha Y Toro

Sparkling Wine Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, product, price point and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Red

• Rose

• White

Breakup by Product:

• Cava

• Champagne

• Cremant

• Prosecco

• Others

Breakup by Price Point:

• Economy

• Mid-range

• Luxury

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Supermarket and Hypermarket

• Specialty Stores

• On Trade

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

