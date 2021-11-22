Stephen Childs of Neuro Executive Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Childs is the founder of Neuro Executive Coaching, where science and art meet to enhance high performance leadership capabilities.

“I take the formal structure of coaching and I infuse it with neuroscience,” says Childs. “It’s about response. I work with people on how they respond to massive change, performance conversations, development, and how they respond to leader direction.”

Most executive leaders think of themselves as their job. There is a price to be paid when taking on a role at that level in an organization, but there is also a balance that people can achieve if there is someone to help them work toward it.

Neuro Executive Coaching provides a unique approach that not only guides clients through obstacles, but also teaches them how to navigate future challenges.

“In a most organizations, everyone is thinking and speaking their own language,” says Childs. “When you approach leadership and performance conversations with neuroscience, it completely changes the dynamics of conversations because you have a better understanding of how people are going to respond and why.”

In addition to Neuro Executive Coaching, Stephen serves as a chief human resources officer.

“When our organization introduced neuroscience into performance management, it completely changed how we managed our people,” recalls Childs. We saw how much we can change as an organization by infusing a humanistic approach of leadership. Gratitude, vulnerability, compassion and accountability go a long way in developing leadership trust.”

Childs’ clients include C-suite executives from banking, manufacturing and technology to finance, HR and engineering. He says most of the issues are pretty similar no matter the industry.

“Most people avoid vulnerability, but vulnerability is what's going to create those authentic relationships with your teams,” says Childs. “The more vulnerable we can be, the sooner our team can develop.”

