Black Puffer Jacket For Women Canada – Waterproof Puffer Coat With Hood Launched

Frank And Oak, a top Canadian sustainable clothing and lifestyle brand, has launched a new coat in their women’s outerwear collection: the long Highland puffer coat available in black and walnut. The waterproof puffer jacket with a hood is part of the women's winter collection.

/EIN News/ -- Montréal, Canada, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The newest addition to Frank And Oak’s range of garments provides customers with practical and durable waterproof parkas, a selection of puffer coats in several styles and lengths, and a number of light transitional jackets.

More details can be found at https://schooner.io/l11go

One of two full-length puffer coats in the Frank And Oak women’s outerwear collection, the long Highland puffer coat is slightly oversized and skims the ankle for full comfort and warmth from top to bottom.

Founded by close friends back in 2012, Frank And Oak has become well known around the world as a sustainable, ethical brand setting challenging goals each year to better themselves and the planet.

A durable yet lightweight water-resistant coat for winter, the long Highland puffer is constructed with a double layer of recycled polyester that retains heat well whilst remaining breathable. Insulated with the company’s preferred Primaloft® PowerPlume filling, the coat is 100% cruelty-free, offering all the warmth of natural down but keeping its warmth when wet.

Styled with an oversized design and full-length, the coat is available in a warm walnut shade or a practical, neutral black to match any wardrobe or preference. With elasticated sleeve cuffs, pockets lined with thermal polar fleece, and magnetic snaps along a hidden zipper closure, the puffer keeps wearers toasty even when the temperature is as low as -25ºC. For more information visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The long Highland puffer coat is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

With the latest announcement, Frank And Oak continue to release practical garments for men and women made with durability and the environment in mind.

“This coat is one of the coziest, best winter coats I’ve ever bought,” said one satisfied customer. “The padding keeps you warm without wearing extra layers underneath, and the oversized fit is great for wearing with knits and sweaters. I have this in two lengths, and I love them both.”

Interested parties can find out more at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Name: Anne Gael Plante Email: anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com Organization: Frank And Oak Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada