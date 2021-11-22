Event Management Software Market worth USD 26,736.8 Mn by 2028 | SocialTables, EventZilla, Certain Inc., EventBrite Inc.

SocialTables, EventZilla, Certain Inc., EventBrite Inc.

The ""Global Event Management Software market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Event Management Software market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global event management software market is expected to surpass US$ 26,736.8 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Event management software helps to improve workflows by maintaining a set of large data volumes by supporting organizers in sourcing, planning, coordinating, and analyzing data. Furthermore, this software systemizes processes such as venue sourcing, floor planning, ticketing, and expense tracking, which in turn, streamlines overall event management processes. Furthermore, event management solutions enable event organizers to send and keep track of invitations of attendees from a portal where these individuals have registered themselves, and also monitors and tracks ticket sales, all on a single platform. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global event management software market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on almost all aspects of life. Globally, as of 3:36pm CEST, 28 September 2021, there have been 232,075,351 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,752,988 deaths, reported to WHO. Many industries have faced significant revenue losses and contracted in terms of their growth. The event management industry witnessed the cancellation of many prominent festivals, sporting events, exhibitions and concerts in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Such scenario has led to a steady rise in the number of virtual event startups. In November 2020, Hopin, a company offering virtual events platform, raised US$ 125 million of series B funding, increasing its current valuation to over US$ 2 billion.

Major Key players in this Market:

SocialTables

EventZilla

Gather Technologies Inc.

Certain Inc.

Zerista Inc.

Ungerboeck Software International

Bizzabo Inc.

EventBrite Inc.

etouches Inc.

Zoho Corporation

Cvent Inc.

Xing Events

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Event Management Software market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Key Takeaways:

The global event management software market was valued at US$ 10,711.7 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 26,736.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2021 and 2028.

The On-premise segment was valued US$ 7,232.9 Mn in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period.



