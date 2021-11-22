Smart Irrigation Market 2021 Analysis, Global Trends, Market Size, Share, and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The ""Global Smart Irrigation market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Smart Irrigation market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

This statistic research depicts the global Smart Irrigation market's growth prospects. It also sheds insight on the global Smart Irrigation industry's market segmentation. This study also includes data on regional classification and its impact on worldwide Smart Irrigation market demands.

Major Key players in this Market:

Hydropoint Data System, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries , Galcon, Weathermatic, Rachio, the Toro Company, Calsense, Netafim, Baseline Inc., Aqua Spy, Libelium, and Aquacell Systems.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Smart Irrigation market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Weather-Based (ET) Irrigation System

Soil Moisture-Based Irrigation System

On the basis of controller, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Sensor-Based Controllers

Weather-Based Controllers

On the basis of components, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Hardware Components

Software Components

Smart Detection System/Network Element

Water/Flow Meter

Sensor

Fertigation Sensor

Flow Sensor

Rain/Freeze Sensor

Soil Moisture Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Wind Sensor

On the basis of applications, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Open Field

Greenhouse

Non-Agriculture

Residential

Golf-Courses

Turf and Landscape

Others

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

