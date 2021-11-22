Global Military Robots Market Report, Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Trends 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Military Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global military robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Military robot is a human-operated or automated mechanical device used to perform Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities on land, water and air. These robots are specifically designed for military functions and are equipped with sensors, video and thermal cameras, microphones, two-way radios, GPS, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems, and fiber optics tethers to transform, receive and forward information to various endpoints. They are also used for numerous operations, including search and rescue, combat support, transportation, mine clearance, firefighting, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/military-robots-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing number of terrorist activities, along with the increasing adoption of automation trends in the military sector is primarily driving the military robots market. Additionally, the escalating need for efficient military robots that can be employed in life-threatening situations to minimize the casualties of soldiers is further propelling the demand for military robots. Several technological advancements in robotics and automation technology, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), have enabled the production of military robots with advanced monitoring, targeting, and information gathering features. Furthermore, the rising investments by several government bodies to improve and equip air, marine and land forces with high-end security solutions are also bolstering the market growth.

Military Robots Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the military robots market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cobham Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bae Systems

Saab AB

General Dynamics Corporation

Boston Dynamics

Qinetiq

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Endeavor Robotics (iRobot)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, application, mode of operation and region.

Breakup by Platform:

Land Robots:

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Wearable

Marine Robots:

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

Airborne Robots:

Small UAV

Strategic UAV

Tactical UAV

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Breakup by Application:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat Support

Transportation

EOD

Mine clearance

Firefighting

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Human Operated

Autonomous

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/military-robots-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Directed Energy Weapons Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/directed-energy-weapons-market

Space Robotics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/space-robotics-market

Surgical Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/surgical-robots-market

Scaffold Technology Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scaffold-technology-market

Europe Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-biopsy-devices-market

Asia Pacific Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-biopsy-devices-market

GCC Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-biopsy-devices-market

Laparoscopic Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laparoscopic-devices-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.