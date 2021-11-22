Global Military Robots Market Report, Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Trends 2021-26
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Military Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global military robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Military robot is a human-operated or automated mechanical device used to perform Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities on land, water and air. These robots are specifically designed for military functions and are equipped with sensors, video and thermal cameras, microphones, two-way radios, GPS, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems, and fiber optics tethers to transform, receive and forward information to various endpoints. They are also used for numerous operations, including search and rescue, combat support, transportation, mine clearance, firefighting, etc.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing number of terrorist activities, along with the increasing adoption of automation trends in the military sector is primarily driving the military robots market. Additionally, the escalating need for efficient military robots that can be employed in life-threatening situations to minimize the casualties of soldiers is further propelling the demand for military robots. Several technological advancements in robotics and automation technology, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), have enabled the production of military robots with advanced monitoring, targeting, and information gathering features. Furthermore, the rising investments by several government bodies to improve and equip air, marine and land forces with high-end security solutions are also bolstering the market growth.
Military Robots Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the military robots market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Cobham Plc
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Bae Systems
Saab AB
General Dynamics Corporation
Boston Dynamics
Qinetiq
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Endeavor Robotics (iRobot)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, application, mode of operation and region.
Breakup by Platform:
Land Robots:
Wheeled
Tracked
Legged
Wearable
Marine Robots:
Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)
Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)
Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)
Airborne Robots:
Small UAV
Strategic UAV
Tactical UAV
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
Breakup by Application:
Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
Search and Rescue
Combat Support
Transportation
EOD
Mine clearance
Firefighting
Others
Breakup by Mode of Operation:
Human Operated
Autonomous
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
