Contraceptive Devices Market Size, Industry Growth, Forecast Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Contraceptive Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the contraceptive devices market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.
Contraceptive devices refer to birth control tools used to prevent pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). These devices are customized for both male and female users and comprise spermicides to chemically neutralize sperms. Condoms, diaphragms, sponges, cervical caps, vaginal rings, subdermal implants and intrauterine devices (IUD) are some of the commonly used contraceptive devices.
Global Contraceptive Devices Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of STDs, including chlamydia, hepatitis B, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, HIV/AIDS, represents one of the significant factors strengthening the growth of the contraceptive devices market across the globe. Moreover, the growing consciousness among individuals about the available alternatives for minimizing unexpected pregnancies is catalyzing the demand for contraceptive devices.
Furthermore, leading manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop product variants with higher efficacy and minimal side-effects. This, in confluence with the increasing inclination toward delayed pregnancies and rising healthcare expenditures of individuals, is anticipated to fuel the market growth.
Global Contraceptive Devices Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Allergan Plc
Bayer Healthcare
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Cooper Surgical Inc.
Merck & Co.
Mylan Laboratories
Pfizer Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The Female Health Company
Breakup by Device Type:
Condoms
Diaphragms
Cervical Caps
Sponges
Vaginal Rings
IUDs
Others
Breakup by End User:
Male
Female
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Application:
Household
Commercial
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
