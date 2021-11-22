Photolithography equipment market Study Report Based on Top Key Players , Future opportunities , Trend And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Photolithography Equipment Market Size – USD 11.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global photolithography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.90 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key factor attributed to rapid market revenue growth includes rapid growth of the global semiconductor industry. Photolithography equipment is used to make geometric patterns to a semiconductor substrate/film. These patterns on a semiconductor substrate help in providing a path for electrical conductivity and in turn development of semiconductor devices.

In April 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of semiconductor cleaning and mask repair units of RAVE LLC, which is a company engaged in providing equipment for laser photomask repair.EUV photolithography equipment provides considerable advantages in simplifying fabrication process by decreasing mask counts and permitting more 2D designs to be printed. A significant breakthrough associated with EUV photolithography equipment is the creation of very thin markings. In addition, EUV photolithography process enables production of cheaper, faster, more powerful, and energy-efficient chips. EUV photolithography equipment is preferred for hi-tech componentry necessary for developing Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, along with Artificial Intelligence.

Browse complete Photolithography equipment market report description

Global Photolithography equipment market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Photolithography equipment market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global photolithography equipment market on the basis of type, light source, wavelength, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

EUV

I-Line

DUV

ArFi

ArF

KrF

Light Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mercury Lamps

Fluorine Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Laser-Produced Plasma

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

370 nm-270 nm

270 nm-70 nm

70 nm- 1 nm

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Foundries

