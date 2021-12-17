The new Local Guys on the block taking on the Jim's Franchise

The Local Guys - Services.

The Local Guys - Services are the new guys on the block, taking on the big guys in service-based franchises like Jim's mowing group.

AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Local Guys are the new kids on the block & they are turning heads! The Local Guys started over 10 years ago in the test and tag industry & with humble beginnings as a husband & wife team. 8 years later the decision to franchise their successful test and tag business . Quickly growing to 10 franchise partners in 2 years located in every state in Australia, all of which was during the pandemic. Their fantastic growth & customer service resulted in recently winning the productreview.com.au award in their industry.With the continued success of Test and Tag division, the team are growing even further, with recently adding Pest Control to their services offered & franchises available. Getting into Pest Control was a no brainer for us. Says Jarrad Goulding. It’s a great industry, that is very profitable. So when we were able to partner with a fantastic divisional franchise partner, that had many years of experience to manage pest control, we jumped at the chance. Our goal is to continue to grow the Test and Tag division & then do the same with Pest Control.The other project we are taking on is to assist other service-based businesses who have asked the question: How do I franchise my business ? We have just recently gone live with our new website thelocalguys.com.au. This will assist people who already have a successful business in the service industry & would love to take it National. We will assist by providing all the knowledge, skills & guidance to do this under the Local Guys brand name.We are very excited about this next phase of growth for the business & am really looking forward to working with industry leaders in each service industry. To assist them in growing their businesses with the assistance of a national call centre, marketing & sales support, legal & franchising support & much more.So, are you trying to take on Jim’s mowing & the Jim’s group?No, we have a lot of respect for Jim Penman & the Jim’s group, we see them as leaders in the franchising space & think they have done a great job & have a great business. We are not interested in focusing on the competition, we just want to focus on our own brand & grow that. I think there will be some people who connect better with the Jim’s brand & the size of it, there will be other people who prefer a more family approach.How do you believe you will be able to maintain standards as you grow?We have a unique franchise system, where we give away most of the royalties we receive back to franchise partners. This is because we have local regional franchise partners & national franchise partners. Then us “The Support Centre” maintaining standards. This approach gives all franchise partners a national & local support person, who is invested in their success. We have found this is the reason we have not had any franchise partners fail to date & we intend on keeping that record going for as long as absolutely possible.Who makes the best franchise partners?We have found the people that are willing to come in, take on what we teach them & really follow that to the letter, tend to do the best. We have grown successful service-based businesses ourselves for over 22 years combined. So, we know what works & what doesn’t. When we get those new franchise partners that come in & just want to work the system we show them, they tend to be the most successful & also make the most money.What can we do if we want to learn more about a franchise?It depends on which franchise you are interested in. But if you visit thelocalguys.com.au this will point you in the right direction.

